How To Turn Soup Into An Irresistibly Creamy Dip With Just One Extra Ingredient

Night after night, coming up with new dinner ideas can be monotonous and, honestly, difficult. If you're like me, eating the same meals and leftovers time and time again can get very dull very quickly. Luckily, there are ways to transform your leftovers into new, dynamic dishes that will bring excitement to the 5 p.m. dinner cravings — even with the simplest-seeming leftovers. Soups are one leftover that can be modified tremendously. By adding cheese to the soup of your choosing, you'll now have a delicious, dense dip.

While there are many online recipes turning various types of soups into dips, they each have one thing in common: cheese. Several recipes integrate both cream cheese and shredded cheese into soups to thicken the consistency, making them ideal for dipping. These cheeses, already dense in nature, coagulate the broth and fillings, yet starting out with an already-thick-and-creamy soup is more effective because a soup with thin broth does not hold together as well. Yet it's important to use softened cream cheese, as a cold cream cheese will not blend or melt as seamlessly. Baking the mixture until melted and gluey seems to be the internet's preferred cooking method for the perfect soup-dip.

Peak soup season is upon us as colder weather approaches, giving you the perfect excuse to make this soup-to-dip wonder. Both canned soups and homemade soups will do the trick, especially those that are already creamy in nature. Some online chefs even rummage through their pantries to add other zesty ingredients into their soup-dips, giving an endless array of choices for your creation.