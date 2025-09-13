Use The Canned Refried Beans In Your Pantry For The Tastiest Dip
Whether it's for a party, a potluck, or just a lazy day where you'd rather not put too much effort into cooking, a hearty dip can really do wonders. One of the easiest and most filling dips you can make is a classic: refried bean dip. This versatile crowd-pleaser can be thrown together in minutes with affordable ingredients that you likely already have on hand. On top of that, you can easily adjust the recipe to make as much or as little as you want.
There are plenty of takes on a simple refried bean dip out there, but most agree that some kind of dairy — like shredded cheese, Greek yogurt, or sour cream — is a worthy addition. Since most canned refried beans are already seasoned, you probably won't have to add too much in the way of salt and seasonings. Still, if you want an extra kick, reach for chili powder, paprika, cumin, red pepper flakes, or a pack of taco seasoning. Mix all the ingredients together and serve chilled with your favorite tortilla chips. Or, top the beans with a hearty handful of cheese and pop the dip under the broiler until hot and melty.
Switch up classic refried bean dip
The first step to jazzing up your refried bean dip? Adding new ingredients. Roasted garlic cloves bring a sweet and savory dimension to the dish — mash them right into the beans. Canned or fresh green chiles and diced tomatoes are also popular additions. For extra heartiness, layer on seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, along with a big dollop of guacamole and extra toppings like sliced black olives and green onions.
Create a dip inspired by jalapeño poppers by mixing your refried beans with cream cheese and sliced jalapeños. Top it off with some panko bread crumbs and warm it in the oven until they're browned and crunchy. If you're running low on time, eschew any veggie chopping and just dump some store-bought salsa or pico de gallo right into your refried beans, and bam, you have yourself a dip. You can even set aside your trusty chips and use the leftover amped-up refried beans as the creamy condiment on your next sandwich. Now that's getting some mileage out of your canned refried beans.