Use The Canned Refried Beans In Your Pantry For The Tastiest Dip

Whether it's for a party, a potluck, or just a lazy day where you'd rather not put too much effort into cooking, a hearty dip can really do wonders. One of the easiest and most filling dips you can make is a classic: refried bean dip. This versatile crowd-pleaser can be thrown together in minutes with affordable ingredients that you likely already have on hand. On top of that, you can easily adjust the recipe to make as much or as little as you want.

There are plenty of takes on a simple refried bean dip out there, but most agree that some kind of dairy — like shredded cheese, Greek yogurt, or sour cream — is a worthy addition. Since most canned refried beans are already seasoned, you probably won't have to add too much in the way of salt and seasonings. Still, if you want an extra kick, reach for chili powder, paprika, cumin, red pepper flakes, or a pack of taco seasoning. Mix all the ingredients together and serve chilled with your favorite tortilla chips. Or, top the beans with a hearty handful of cheese and pop the dip under the broiler until hot and melty.