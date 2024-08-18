Let Refried Beans Act As The Creamy Condiment On Your Next Sandwich

If you aren't already acquainted, it's time to meet the mollete, an open-faced Mexican sandwich that has the virtues of being 1) quick, 2) easy, and 3) made of common ingredients that you might already have in your kitchen. The glue that holds this thing together? Creamy refried beans, which serve as a bridge between toasty bread beneath and melty cheese on top — like a quesadilla if it were open-faced and built on bread, or a pizza with beans in place of tomato sauce. There's lots of room here for add-ons, but that's the basic gist, and it's plenty comforting.

Comfort is the point of the mollete. Like another Mexican breakfast staple, chilaquiles, this is a dish often consumed in the first part of the day, but not always: It's something folks reach for whenever they're seeking something hearty and soothing. Unlike chilaquiles, the mollete relies on bread rather than tortillas. Compared to the corn tortilla, bread is a relatively recent addition to the Central American diet, with wheat flour introduced by European colonizers only in the 16th century. That gave way to a couple now-common Mexican breads: bolillos, which are longer rolls that taper at the ends like baguettes, and teleras, which are rounder and more pillowy. In the mollete, either kind can provide a sturdy platform for refried beans, whose rich creaminess contrasts with the warm crunch of the bread. The mollete also raises an important question: Why aren't we putting beans on sandwiches more often?

