14 Ingredient Mix-Ins That Turn Store-Bought Mayo Into A Superior Spread

Ask a stalwart fan of popular mayonnaise brands like Duke's or Hellmann's if store-bought mayo needs any improvements and you're probably going to hear a resounding "no." The mayonnaise is amazing all on its own, and why mess with perfection? However, for the rest of us, who aren't quite so enamored with or loyal to a specific mayo brand, we might get bored with the rather basic and standard grocery store offering.

Luckily, mayonnaise is a highly versatile condiment that allows a lot of room for creativity. For example, among the many ways to use mayonnaise that you need to try ASAP, you can use it as a marinade, in place of an egg wash, in your mashed potatoes, or even on your holiday turkey. You can also simply combine mayonnaise with a variety of other ingredients, both pantry staples and specialty items, to get a brand-new spread that will take a sandwich to an entirely other level or make your fry-dipping experience a lot more interesting. Here are some favorite ingredients that will transform that jar of store-bought mayo, stat.