Give Your Sloppy Joes A Spicy Kick With This Korean Condiment

Beyond being a messy dish, the most accurate criticism you can launch at sloppy joes is that they can sometimes be unexciting when it comes to flavor. That's why, when making them at home, one of the best things you can do is add some unique ingredients to the mix to give the dish a more interesting kick. While one strategy to improve the dish is adding cola to your standard sloppy joe recipe to make it sweeter, fans of spicy dishes should add some Gochujang paste to the mix to make the saucy dish much more delicious.

Gochujang is a Korean paste most commonly seen as part of meat marinades for dishes like bulgogi (or the equally incredible bulgogi tacos) and as an ingredient in several sweet and spicy dipping sauces. However, by adding the spicy paste directly into your homemade sloppy joe mix — alongside the other sauces or pastes you enjoy – your dish will be granted the heat, sweetness, and general umami flavor that it needs to take it to another level.