The Unique Ingredient Alton Brown Tops His Scrambled Eggs With 

Alton Brown is beloved by legions of fans for his brilliantly straightforward and science-based home cooking wisdom, like how to make the fudgiest brownies and simply perfect baked potatoes. Naturally, the "Good Eats" host brings the same elegant, low-key genius simplicity to his scrambled egg toppings. In a TikTok video showcasing his delightfully buttery scrambled egg preparation (which, true to form, he has perfected through years of intense experimentation and journaling), Brown whipped out an extra-special ingredient to top the creamy breakfast dish: bottarga.

Bottarga is a salted and cured fish roe sac. It's sometimes called the "truffle of the sea," and is known for its intensely savory umami flavor and smooth texture. Bottarga might not be available at your neighborhood supermarket, but it can be easily found in specialty stores or ordered online. You can purchase pre-grated bottarga, but it usually comes in the form of a rather interesting-looking whole cured roe sac. Although bottarga isn't known for being cheap – it will typically set you back at least seven bucks an ounce – it packs a powerful flavor punch and goes a surprisingly long way in the home kitchen. The versatile roe pouch is often used to top vegetables or pasta dishes, or served simply sliced for an indulgently umami-packed appetizer. And, of course, it adds a subtle yet striking boost of savory ocean flavor to scrambled eggs.