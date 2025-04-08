According To Alton Brown, The Secret To Perfect Baked Potatoes Is Keeping Things Simple
Baked potatoes are a simple yet effective dish that can sometimes be overcomplicated by ambitious chefs. While Keith Lee came under fire for criticizing Spud Bros' signature tuna-loaded baked potatoes, the idea that less is more when it comes to baked potatoes shouldn't be controversial. In fact, this sentiment is echoed by esteemed chef Alton Brown, who believes that the starchy vegetable is at its best when it is only accompanied by a few key ingredients. Specifically, Brown suggests that, as far as the baking process is concerned, canola oil and kosher salt are the only ingredients you should add before throwing the spuds in the oven. After they're done cooking, Brown suggests adding some butter, shredded cheese, sour cream, and scallions. In his opinion, the resulting dish is absolutely perfect.
Brown's simple baked potato is far from his most ambitious dish, but when it comes to the classics, sometimes ambition isn't necessary. The popular celebrity chef has championed this recipe since the very first season of his cooking show "Good Eats" aired on the Food Network back in 1999. In other words, this minimalist approach has staying power.
Brown's tips for making baked potatoes
While Alton Brown keeps things basic when making baked potatoes, he isn't without a few tips and tricks. For starters, Brown specifically recommends using russets when making the dish. As is the case when making french fries, russets are the optimal type of spud for making baked potatoes since they contain minimal moisture and high starch levels. For this reason, baked russets have a fluffier, more satisfying texture than many other types of potato.
Brown also advises that people bake the potatoes in the oven without wrapping them in foil beforehand. In fact, the celebrity chef actively warned people against wrapping the spuds in foil in one of the very first "Good Eats" episodes. The episode, which is accessible via Food Network, features a moment where Brown says, "Unless you like limp, soggy, gummy baked potatoes, please stay away from the foil." So, while many people wrap their potatoes in foil to make them cook faster, Brown's alternative, which includes baking the spuds briefly inside a microwave before putting them in the oven, is a much better option.