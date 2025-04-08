According To Alton Brown, The Secret To Perfect Baked Potatoes Is Keeping Things Simple

Baked potatoes are a simple yet effective dish that can sometimes be overcomplicated by ambitious chefs. While Keith Lee came under fire for criticizing Spud Bros' signature tuna-loaded baked potatoes, the idea that less is more when it comes to baked potatoes shouldn't be controversial. In fact, this sentiment is echoed by esteemed chef Alton Brown, who believes that the starchy vegetable is at its best when it is only accompanied by a few key ingredients. Specifically, Brown suggests that, as far as the baking process is concerned, canola oil and kosher salt are the only ingredients you should add before throwing the spuds in the oven. After they're done cooking, Brown suggests adding some butter, shredded cheese, sour cream, and scallions. In his opinion, the resulting dish is absolutely perfect.

Brown's simple baked potato is far from his most ambitious dish, but when it comes to the classics, sometimes ambition isn't necessary. The popular celebrity chef has championed this recipe since the very first season of his cooking show "Good Eats" aired on the Food Network back in 1999. In other words, this minimalist approach has staying power.