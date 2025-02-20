TikTok Foodie Keith Lee's UK Food Reviews Are Riling Up The Brits

Keith Lee has become one of the premier food reviewers in the U.S. in recent years, and now, he's going global. His current food tour took him over to the United Kingdom, where he could discover why British people eat beans on toast. While there, Lee has had varying opinions on the country's cuisine, complimenting spots like Maureen's Kitchen — which specializes in Jamaican jerk chicken — in Brixton, London, England; while being slightly less kind to spots like Terry's Cafe in London, which he described as serviceable, but under-seasoned and flavorless.

Lee's less-than-stellar reviews drew the ire of locals who were quick to defend the spots and correct the food reviewer on his inexperience with certain British delicacies — like Yorkshire pudding, which he described as a side of bread. Lee also caught flack from one of London's most popular restaurants, Spud Bros, which is known to top its baked potatoes with tuna. While tuna is one of the best canned goods to put on a baked potato, Lee was so displeased with his meal he decided not to post the full review on TikTok, with only clips of the review surfacing from Snapchat. In response, Spud Bros posted a video to its official TikTok confirming its popularity among locals via a long line of customers queued up for a meal.