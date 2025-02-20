TikTok Foodie Keith Lee's UK Food Reviews Are Riling Up The Brits
Keith Lee has become one of the premier food reviewers in the U.S. in recent years, and now, he's going global. His current food tour took him over to the United Kingdom, where he could discover why British people eat beans on toast. While there, Lee has had varying opinions on the country's cuisine, complimenting spots like Maureen's Kitchen — which specializes in Jamaican jerk chicken — in Brixton, London, England; while being slightly less kind to spots like Terry's Cafe in London, which he described as serviceable, but under-seasoned and flavorless.
@keith_lee125
Terry's Cafe London taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic @terryscafelondon @Hungry Belly
Lee's less-than-stellar reviews drew the ire of locals who were quick to defend the spots and correct the food reviewer on his inexperience with certain British delicacies — like Yorkshire pudding, which he described as a side of bread. Lee also caught flack from one of London's most popular restaurants, Spud Bros, which is known to top its baked potatoes with tuna. While tuna is one of the best canned goods to put on a baked potato, Lee was so displeased with his meal he decided not to post the full review on TikTok, with only clips of the review surfacing from Snapchat. In response, Spud Bros posted a video to its official TikTok confirming its popularity among locals via a long line of customers queued up for a meal.
@thespudbrothers
Should we keep Chewna on? #spudbros
Keith Lee isn't new to ruffling a few feathers
As is the case when it comes to most food-related arguments, the opinions of the Brits who were upset with Keith Lee's reviews ultimately came down to a preference for the tried-and-true dishes and techniques found in the country. One commenter noted that Lee's critique regarding the lack of seasoning was unfounded, adding, "The thing about [the] U.K. is that [they] often don't salt certain things, because the expectation is that you salt, pepper, etc. to your liking. Some people can't have too much salt which is part of the reason." However, others were quick to counter that seasoning during the process of cooking is integral to making flavorful and enticing dishes.
But, while the backlash toward Lee from British fans has been noticeable, it's far from the first time that the reviewer's critiques have been challenged. Notoriously, Lee sparked controversy for his poor ratings of local spots in Atlanta and New York City, both of which have vocal and loyal followers who were quick to attack the critic. Still, as has been the case on his current food tour, no metropolitan area is completely devoid of good food — and Lee is always willing to give a restaurant he loves its flowers no matter where it might be located.