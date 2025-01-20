Bacon Grease Vs Butter: The Ultimate Egg Test

Is there any food more versatile than the incredible, edible egg? But with a variety of egg preparations comes a variety of strong opinions of how best to prepare them. The Takeout is here to debate two luscious alternatives to cooking eggs in oil: bacon grease and butter.

Perhaps my Southern roots are showing, but going into this taste test, this writer was proudly Team Bacon Grease. No carnivorous kitchen back home is complete without a receptacle for storing and straining that liquid gold; I own this bacon bin. This pairs with my endeavors to keep as much food from going to waste as possible. Bacon grease can be used to cook a variety of foods, but eggs were one of the first foods I learned could benefit from a hit of smokey flavor and fat.

That said, I understand the value of adding butter to a dish — in fact, both butter and cream factor into my favorite method of scrambling eggs when I have the time. (More on that later.) Butter imparts more fat than oil does, and like bacon grease, injects the eggs with its flavor. Have I been led astray all these years? There's only one way to find out: cook eggs in both bacon grease and butter in two common styles and let our taste buds decide.