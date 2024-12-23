We Visited The Gudetama Café And It Wasn't Very Egg-Citing

One of the most unlikely marketing success stories of the past decade belongs to the cartoon yellow blob with a butt and a huge case of ennui called Gudetama. It's an egg that hatched but is too lazy to become a chick (the name Gudetama loosely translates to "lazy egg" in its native Japanese). The eccentric mascot was born in 2013, the second-place finisher in a contest by its parent company Sanrio to create a new character modeled after food to join the ranks of Hello Kitty and Keroppi. Sanrio hatched a line of Gudetama products even though it didn't win, with those of first place winner: a little guy with a salmon filet for a head called Kirimichan. The company quickly realized that Gudetama products were vastly outselling those of Kirimichan's and went all in on promoting the lazy egg. It has its own Netflix animated series, an official Gudetama cookbook (alongside many other pop culture cookbooks), and now, its own café located in Buena Park, California.

The Gudetama Café isn't Sanrio's first foray into aligning its characters with North American dining. Hello Kitty has dedicated cafés across California, Las Vegas, and Vancouver. You can also visit the Hello Kitty food truck as it pops up in various locations around the United States. Osaka, Japan hosted a Gudetama Café from 2015 to 2019. However, the Buena Park location is the first location in America dedicated solely to Gudetama. We decided to indulge our fandom and go to check out the Gudetama Café for ourselves. Alas, unlike Universal Studios' Butterbeer, the food left a lot to be desired.