The Unusual Way Alton Brown Makes Brownies For Fudgy Results

Another things that makes Alton's brownies so soft and fudgy is the fact that he bakes them at the low temperature of 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether you're using his recipe or prefer another one, remember that baking your brownies low and slow is essential. This method might require a little more time in the oven, but it's definitely worth it. Having your oven temp too high crosses over to the risky territory of having burnt edges and an undercooked middle. We're after fudgy brownies, after all, not failed brownie cake pops. Slightly underbaking the brownies is also important to achieve the perfect texture, since they will continue to bake in the hot pan. Once the top is no longer wet, cracks are appearing on the edges, or your toothpick comes out with moist crumbs, it's time for your pan to come out.

This leads us to our next point, which is letting them cool completely. It might be tempting to cut in and grab a piece, but the brownies need time to finish cooking and firm up. Cutting into them too early is messy, and trust me — they're impossible to slice when still warm. For best results, let them cool in the baking pan for at least 4 hours, if possible (I know, sorry). Whether you're using your grandma's recipe or getting creative with a boxed mix — these tips will give you the fudgiest brownies and minimal leftovers.