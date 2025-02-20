The Unusual Way Alton Brown Makes Brownies For Fudgy Results
If you have a sweet tooth or love baking, brownies are one of those desserts that make a regular appearance on your kitchen counter. Some of you might like your brownies cakey, while others (like myself) would kill for an ooey, gooey, fudgy piece. For those who like the latter, it's highly likely that you already have some tricks to making your brownies extra fudgy, but Alton Brown's hack completely changes the game.
The trick doesn't involve any secret ingredients — it's all about the baking process itself, which in this case is the double bake method. Alton's recipe requires the brownies to bake for 15 minutes before being completely removed from the oven for another 15. The brownies are then baked for another 30 minutes, or until the middle reaches 195 degrees Fahrenheit. The reason this works so well is because taking the brownies out to rest ensures that the outer edges don't dry out while giving time for the center to firm up. It avoids the common brownie disaster of some parts being burnt while the middle is still raw. Alton's method is a sure way to gooey and fudgy brownies with minimal effort.
Other ways to ensure the fudgiest brownies
Another things that makes Alton's brownies so soft and fudgy is the fact that he bakes them at the low temperature of 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether you're using his recipe or prefer another one, remember that baking your brownies low and slow is essential. This method might require a little more time in the oven, but it's definitely worth it. Having your oven temp too high crosses over to the risky territory of having burnt edges and an undercooked middle. We're after fudgy brownies, after all, not failed brownie cake pops. Slightly underbaking the brownies is also important to achieve the perfect texture, since they will continue to bake in the hot pan. Once the top is no longer wet, cracks are appearing on the edges, or your toothpick comes out with moist crumbs, it's time for your pan to come out.
This leads us to our next point, which is letting them cool completely. It might be tempting to cut in and grab a piece, but the brownies need time to finish cooking and firm up. Cutting into them too early is messy, and trust me — they're impossible to slice when still warm. For best results, let them cool in the baking pan for at least 4 hours, if possible (I know, sorry). Whether you're using your grandma's recipe or getting creative with a boxed mix — these tips will give you the fudgiest brownies and minimal leftovers.