Making Red Velvet Brownies From Boxed Mix Is Ridiculously Easy

Turning box cake mix into red velvet brownies is easy. Keep in mind that red velvet cake has less cocoa than a fudge brownie or chocolate cake. Which is to say, a chocolate cake mix will give your brownies a much more intense cocoa flavor, if that's what you're into.

Starting with a red velvet (not pink velvet) cake mix, mix together the eggs, oil, and cake mix — omitting the water — and bake it. You can add a little red liquid or gel food coloring to intensify the color of the finished brownies.

Chocolate cake mix is a bit more involved since you have to add a few extra ingredients to recreate the color and flavor of red velvet cake, but even these additions are easy. For color, use red food coloring. Then, add a small amount of sour cream, vinegar, or buttermilk for the tangy edge the cake is known for. Experiment with the measurements because the added moisture will affect the texture of your brownies. Add just enough to affect the flavor while leaving the brownies chewy. You can also get chewier brownies by using two eggs instead of three.