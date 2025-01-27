Making Red Velvet Brownies From Boxed Mix Is Ridiculously Easy
For some reason, red velvet cake has a reputation for being tough to make. This could be because the cake's color used to come from a chemical reaction between the cocoa, buttermilk, baking soda, and vinegar (this is no longer the case due to modern cocoa manufacturing altering the pH of cocoa). During World War II (an era infamous for food restrictions in the U.S.), beet juice was often substituted to give red velvet cake its deep red hue. Today, red velvet is still a symbol of decadence and culinary skill, despite many bakers turning to red food dye.
With the cake being so popular, turning red velvet cake into ruby-toned brownies will definitely impress. Fortunately, making red velvet brownies is easy, and the recipe is even simpler if you start with a box mix. Boxed cake mixes are great if you're short on time or don't feel like diving into an intense baking session.
These brownies are a four ingredient hack
Turning box cake mix into red velvet brownies is easy. Keep in mind that red velvet cake has less cocoa than a fudge brownie or chocolate cake. Which is to say, a chocolate cake mix will give your brownies a much more intense cocoa flavor, if that's what you're into.
Starting with a red velvet (not pink velvet) cake mix, mix together the eggs, oil, and cake mix — omitting the water — and bake it. You can add a little red liquid or gel food coloring to intensify the color of the finished brownies.
Chocolate cake mix is a bit more involved since you have to add a few extra ingredients to recreate the color and flavor of red velvet cake, but even these additions are easy. For color, use red food coloring. Then, add a small amount of sour cream, vinegar, or buttermilk for the tangy edge the cake is known for. Experiment with the measurements because the added moisture will affect the texture of your brownies. Add just enough to affect the flavor while leaving the brownies chewy. You can also get chewier brownies by using two eggs instead of three.