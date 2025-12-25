How To Mix Up Your Own Tangy Kimchi Mayo

In a world slathered in various mayos, it's good to know you can always spice them up if the one you picked falls a little flat. (Just go with Hellmann's or Duke's, people — or make your own, it's not that hard.) One of the best ways you can kick your mayo up a notch is with kimchi. (Though please remember that you can do better than Trader Joe's kimchi.) You might wonder first: How do I even incorporate kimchi into mayo? It's just a bunch of crunchy cabbage leaves. The good news is, it's simple. You probably have a blender, an immersion blender, or a food processor on hand — all of which will work for this recipe.

Using any kind of blender or food processor, all you need to do is add ½ cup of mayonnaise and ½ cup of kimchi, and blend until smooth. Keep in mind that most recipes call for a 1:1 ratio, so start from there and adjust to your taste. You can leave the kimchi juice in if you prefer, though some recipes call for you to drain it. Leaving it in will ensure kimchi's tangy funk (which I personally love) is added to the mayo, but it might make it a little runnier, so adjust your ratio to your desired thickness. If you need more spice, add Korean chili flakes or gochujang paste (which is also good for adding a nice kick to all your favorite foods, like breakfast burritos).