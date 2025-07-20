The Creamy Condiment Rachael Ray Won't Eat Unless She Makes It Herself
Rachael Ray is no stranger to whipping up quick dishes. After all, the former Food Network star and talk show host made her mark in the culinary world by showing fans how delicious, homemade meals could be put together in just half an hour with her hit show "30 Minute Meals." And it's not just the meals that Ray prepares herself; sometimes, it's the actual dish components as well. For example, when it comes to mayonnaise, she won't eat it unless she makes it herself.
This might surprise people, considering the number of very good products that are readily available and the fact that Ray incorporates plenty of store-bought ingredients into her speedy meals. However, jarred mayonnaise is something she doesn't care for. She told Eating Well, "I hate store-bought mayonnaise. I will eat aioli or mayonnaise all day long if I make it or if I know the person who made it, but I do not want shelf-stable." Aioli is simply an emulsified sauce made of garlic and oil, but it often contains egg yolks, leading some to confuse it with mayonnaise.
Ray expanded on her feelings about the popular condiment on "The Rachael Ray Show," telling her audience that she didn't grow up eating mayo and that the consistency of the jarred versions bothers her. However, she was also quick to clarify that her opinion wasn't a judgment against those who enjoy store-bought mayonnaise; it is simply a personal fear. Of course, when you consider how easily homemade mayo comes together, it also makes sense why she prefers to make her own.
Making your own mayo couldn't be easier
Making homemade mayonnaise is easy, particularly if you have an immersion blender. Like Rachael Ray, I also prefer to make my own using ingredients that I typically have on hand. The recipe I use calls for an egg, Dijon mustard, red wine vinegar, salt, and oil. I put everything into a large jar and blend the ingredients with my immersion blender to make mayonnaise in a matter of seconds. The very first time I made my own mayo, I used a bowl, a whisk, and some elbow grease. For this method, you need to first combine everything except the oil, which you slowly dribble in as you whisk. As the emulsion takes shape, you'll see the mayonnaise come together.
I like to use avocado oil, which is Bobby Flay's go-to oil for pasta sauce, but you can just as easily use canola, safflower, or olive oil. When I have used extra virgin olive oil (which Ray popularly calls "EVOO"), the flavor was very pronounced. I didn't mind because I adore olive oil, but for a milder flavor, go for a neutral oil.
Homemade mayo doesn't last as long as store-bought, so you should always keep it in the fridge and use it within a week or so. One of the best things about making this condiment at home is the other flavors you can add to the mix. Add ketchup to your homemade mayo to make a classic but improved french fry dipping sauce. Incorporate roasted garlic and herbs, and you'll have an incredible accompaniment for seafood, vegetables, or burgers. When you add horseradish and mustard, you'll have an amazing condiment for crispy onion rings.