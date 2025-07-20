The Creamy Condiment Rachael Ray Won't Eat Unless She Makes It Herself

Rachael Ray is no stranger to whipping up quick dishes. After all, the former Food Network star and talk show host made her mark in the culinary world by showing fans how delicious, homemade meals could be put together in just half an hour with her hit show "30 Minute Meals." And it's not just the meals that Ray prepares herself; sometimes, it's the actual dish components as well. For example, when it comes to mayonnaise, she won't eat it unless she makes it herself.

This might surprise people, considering the number of very good products that are readily available and the fact that Ray incorporates plenty of store-bought ingredients into her speedy meals. However, jarred mayonnaise is something she doesn't care for. She told Eating Well, "I hate store-bought mayonnaise. I will eat aioli or mayonnaise all day long if I make it or if I know the person who made it, but I do not want shelf-stable." Aioli is simply an emulsified sauce made of garlic and oil, but it often contains egg yolks, leading some to confuse it with mayonnaise.

Ray expanded on her feelings about the popular condiment on "The Rachael Ray Show," telling her audience that she didn't grow up eating mayo and that the consistency of the jarred versions bothers her. However, she was also quick to clarify that her opinion wasn't a judgment against those who enjoy store-bought mayonnaise; it is simply a personal fear. Of course, when you consider how easily homemade mayo comes together, it also makes sense why she prefers to make her own.