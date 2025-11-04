Why Jell-O And Utah Share A Special Connection 

From Texas BBQ and Georgia peaches to Idaho's famous potatoes, U.S. states are well-known for their strong ties with certain foods. Many of these culinary connections arise from hundreds of years of agricultural tradition. However, one of the foods most commonly associated with Utah is far more modern and seemingly random: Jell-O. Utah residents, or Utahns, are famous for their sky-high Jell-O consumption, often in the form of delightful, definition-defying Jell-O salads. Utahns love Jell-O so much that the jiggly ingredient was named the official state snack by the Utah State Legislature in 2001, the same year that the state declared the second week of February National Jell-O Week. However, Jell-O's special relationship with Utah is far newer than many might expect.

Jell-O salad was a cultural phenomenon across America in the mid-20th century, but the jiggly dessert began to fall out of favor in the 1970s and '80s. To combat declining sales, the company focused its marketing on families. Advertisements sold Jell-O as a fun, kid-friendly treat that brought children and parents together. It seems this marketing campaign was particularly successful in Utah, most likely because Utah is home to lots of kids — the Beehive State boasts the largest average household size in the country, and children make up a higher percentage of the population than in any other U.S. state.