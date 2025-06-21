Why Soda Shops Are Such A Big Deal In Utah

When you think of a soda shop, you're probably thinking of something quite retro indeed. Those vintage luncheonettes with taps that dispense fizzy water and syrup served by young men in paper hats. (If the phrase "this 97-year-old NYC diner still serves their Coke the old fashioned way" rings a bell, that's the kind of place you're thinking of — in this case, Lexington Candy Shop, which actually turns 100 this year.) But in Utah, there are plenty of modern soda shops with the sort of buzzy, punchy names which sound like they could be a tech startup: Swig, Fiiz, and Thirst, just to name a few. Why are these places such a big deal, and why are they so excited to sell something called "dirty soda"? As is often the case with Utah, the answer has to do with Mormons.

You see, until recently, Mormons were prohibited from drinking caffeine. As part of a doctrine called the "Word of Wisdom," Mormons are discouraged from drinking "strong drinks" (meaning alcohol) and "hot drinks" (meaning coffee and tea). The Mormons interpreted this to mean that anything with caffeine was a "strong drink" and avoided it. As an example of how seriously the religious group took this instruction, Brigham Young University (a Mormon college) only carried caffeine-free sodas in their cafeterias until 2012, when a declaration from the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints leadership made it clear caffeine wasn't really the issue. Was the communication a bit of damage control after then-presidential candidate and famous Mormon Mitt Romney was caught with a Diet Coke? Possibly. But either way, the message was heard loud and clear.