Can Mormons Really Never Have Hot Drinks?

Have you ever played a game of Telephone? It's the game where a bunch of people sit in a circle, with one person whispering a phrase to the person next to them until the circle's completed. The point of the game is that what the last person hears is usually much different from the original phrase — illustrating the dangers of spreading gossip, or at least the danger of that one wise guy who would deliberately whisper a completely different sentence just to be a pain. In any case, this broadly explains why a lot of people are under the impression that Mormons can't drink hot beverages.

It's true that Mormons are taught not to consume "hot drinks," but the reasoning has little to do with the literal temperature of the drinks — unlike Kenneth from "30 Rock," they don't believe that "hot is the devil's temperature." The phrase "hot drinks" is meant to encompass both coffee and tea, both of which are discouraged due to their caffeine content. So long as the drink doesn't contain caffeine, Mormons are free to drink as much hot chocolate as they want — although on the downside, it does mean crafty young Mormons can't sneak their way around the rule by getting a grande nitro cold brew from Starbucks.