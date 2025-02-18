The U.S. State That Drinks The Least Amount Of Alcohol Is In The West

You've probably heard of "dry counties" and "wet counties". That is, counties in the United States that prohibit or limit the sale of alcohol versus those without any restrictions. You may also know that most, if not all, of these dry counties are located in the South. Most famously, Lynchburg, Tennessee, home to the Jack Daniel's distillery, is located in a dry county, although you're still allowed to sample the wares at the factory itself (just watch out for the fungus). So when faced with the question of which U.S. state drinks the least amount of alcohol, you'd probably assume it's in the South. Perhaps Arkansas, which has the most dry counties of any state with 34? Maybe Kansas, home of the legendary temperance advocate Carrie Nation?

Nope! The answer is Utah, for one very simple reason: Mormons. Although Mormons no longer constitute a majority of the state's population, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to exert great influence over the region's politics. And since the Church advises against consuming alcohol, the state's alcohol consumption reflects that. According to World Population Review, Utah consumes just 1.36 gallons of ethanol per capita on a yearly basis. The next driest state, West Virginia, consumes 1.82 gallons per capita. New Hampshire, with its lack of sales tax on alcohol, consumes the most.