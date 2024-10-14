This Is The State That Drinks The Most Alcohol

Drinking habits can vary quite a bit by state (we particularly love this tidbit about every state's favorite drinking games), and it's hard not to be especially curious about the leaders of the pack. According to a report written by VinePair earlier this year, one state of ours in particular loves enjoying its alcohol — and it's probably one that's a lot smaller than you might imagine. Give up? It's New Hampshire.

It turns out New Hampshire residents down 4.43 gallons per capita per year, with Delaware at a close second, coming in with 4.4 gallons per capita. Citizens of Washington, D.C. take third place, drinking 4.07 gallons of booze per capita per year. Bringing up the way bottom is Utah, which isn't surprising considering the state's strict rules on alcohol sales. The people of Utah only imbibe 1.3 gallons per capita per year. On the surface, these numbers might make it seem like New Hampshirites are big partiers, but there's a subtle fact that might be skewing those numbers a bit, and it all comes down to a slight detail involving taxes.