Restaurants And Specialty Shops Turning 100 In 2025

The year 1925 was quite a year with the births of Paul Newman, Johnny Carson, B.B. King, and Angela Lansbury, the discovery of the element rhenium, and the release of "The Great Gatsby." Folks got their very first nibbles and sips of Mr. Goodbar, Corona beer, and Honey Maid graham crackers. And, people got the first chance to pull up a chair at some new restaurants and buy goods from specialty stores that would last a century.

In 2025, many such establishments are hitting that mark, and we are ready to pop the Champagne to celebrate each of these places' magical milestones. Our journey will take us all across the U.S., including a classic soda fountain, an Alabama BBQ spot, and a New Haven, Connecticut pizza parlor that is one of the world's best. None of this could be possible without the generations of families keeping the family traditions going and its customers who keep coming back — and hopefully for another 100 years. We salute you all.