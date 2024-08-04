How People Got Liquor Prescriptions During Prohibition

Prohibition was a law enacted in 1920 by the 18th Amendment, which banned the manufacture and sale of intoxicating liquors in the United States. In modern times, we still remember the dark history of the illegal activities that grew out of the seeds it planted.

The law failed to actually stop the possession, consumption, and transportation of liquor — getting around the law became a game of strategy in the eyes of many civilians. The criminal activity included speakeasies and bootlegging. It seemed as though there were no limits as to who was willing to spend or make money from the illegal acquisition of alcohol.

One of the few ways for a person to get their hands on a bottle of legal liquor was through a medical prescription. Being prescribed alcohol for medical ailments may seem far-fetched now, but it's not one of the many myths about alcohol. With the sale of intoxicating substances being outlawed, there was both a will and a way for a person to get a drink — if your doctor was interested in earning a little extra money.

