French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, true to his continental name, is a restaurateur known for haute cuisine; the Jean-Georges in Manhattan serves up dishes such as pigeon (which is making a culinary comeback), lobster tartine, and turbot with Château-Chalon sauce. Still, he can be surprisingly down to earth at times and has been known to serve popcorn at his restaurants. In fact, one recipe he thought highly enough of to include in his cookbook "JGV: A Life in 12 Recipes" could be described as shockingly basic at its core. It's cod with ketchup sauce.

Say what? That sounds like something a '90s suburban food blogger might have dreamed up, but if you take a look at the actual recipe, it's no glorified Filet-O-Fish. The sauce also includes butter, red wine vinegar, soy sauce, and Tabasco, a product some have described as the ideal hot sauce. Along with the ketchup, these simple ingredients somehow come together to create something Vongerichten described in InsideHook as: "A fabulous all-purpose concoction for fish, chicken, shellfish, even rice." In other words, it's a powerful flavor booster.

The rest of Vongerichten's recipe, however, includes typically complex touches including a complicated garnish. This is made from fennel, zucchini, celery, orange and red bell peppers, tomato, oil-cured black olives, Castelvetrano olives, capers, thyme leaves, Thai chile, Thai basil, and saffron, the most expensive spice in the world. Despite this complex garnish, it is the ketchup sauce that does most of the heavy lifting.