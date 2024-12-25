This Is The Most Expensive Spice In The World

These days, it's hard not to take spices for granted, since we simply grab them off of grocery store shelves. But one of them takes top billing when it comes to price — saffron, which can cost roughly between $10 and $20 per gram. That's a lot of cash for such a tiny volume of material. Saffron is the harvested stigma (aka the part of a flower where pollen collects) of the crocus sativus plant, and just three of the little filament-like structures can be plucked from each flower.

That means that each plant yields very little usable product, and production is extremely labor intensive. Not only are those little threads tiny, but they're also susceptible to damage from the sun. As such, harvesting must be completed prior to sunrise, after which the threads are allowed to dry. What makes this product even rarer is that the flower only blooms for an astoundingly short period (about two to three weeks), which means there's a finite amount of time before the crop is no good. And all of that must be taken into consideration when it comes to pricing.

Saffron also only comes from certain regions, and it can't be grown just anywhere. Crops are mostly produced in India, Greece, Morocco, and Afghanistan, but Iran certainly grows the most.