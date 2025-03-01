Food And Drink Brands Turning 100 In 2025

For Clevelanders who enjoy a good hot dog at a Cleveland Guardians game, there is one condiment that is cherished and squirted on them above all others: Bertman's Original Ball Park Mustard. The mustard was conjured up by its namesake inventor, Polish immigrant Joseph Bertman, blending the talents of distilled vinegar, #1 mustard seed, sugar, salt, and spice. Bertman was a mentor and friend to future culinary titans such as Chef Boirdi (aka Chef Boy-ar-dee) to Vernon Stouffer, and his mustard is enjoyed and praised today by hometown chefs who have spread their wings like Michael Symon.

The Bertman family continued to bottle up Joe's mustard up until 2015, when the Mintz family acquired the brand. The Mintzez have since sought to expand the nationwide reach of the mustard's magic beyond its midwestern roots. The mustard has even partnered up with Great Lakes Brewing to create a sudsy Dortmunder Beer Mustard that often gets stolen at the brewery's restaurant.

In a conversation with The Takeout, Bertman CEO Michael Mintz said, "Seems like everybody in Ohio knows our brand and it's the same formula. From day one, it's [retained] the same great taste, and you know we're proud to be carrying that legacy."