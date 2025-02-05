Be Like Giada De Laurentiis And Spank Your Next Risotto
When Giada De Laurentiis spills any information about Italian cooking, we listen with pen and paper in hand. So when De Laurentiis advises us to spank our meals before we serve them, we oblige. De Laurentiis knows a thing or two about risotto and claims spanking is the way to achieve a "perfect plate." It may sound a little unethical to spank anything in the kitchen, but risotto isn't the only food chefs 'spank' regularly. It's common practice to spank or tap the bottom of a cheesecake tin to get the gelatinous filling to lay flat, same with a plate of buttery mashed potatoes.
To serve a beautiful plate of risotto, the Italian cuisine must be flat and even across the plate, which is why De Laurentiis' spanking technique works so well. Risotto doesn't have the consistency of either soup or pasta, which often makes it difficult to serve properly, but the simplest way involves a ladle and a plate. When the bottom of the plate is spanked, the risotto's creamy, grainy texture should spread out across the plate in perfect distribution.
Mastering the art of risotto plating, Giada De Laurentiis-style
According to Italians, the risotto should be plated "al onde," which translates as "to the wave." For a perfect display, it should flow (like a wave) to all edges of the plate. The debate about serving risotto in a bowl versus on a plate has spanned generations, but chefs like De Laurentiis settle the debate when they demonstrate the spanking technique. Based on Italian tradition, risotto is served on a flat plate because it not only showcases the beauty and artistry of the meal but also allows the grain to cool more quickly; leaving it at the ideal temperature for when you're ready to take a bite.
To plate a perfect serving of risotto like De Laurentiis, use a ladle to scoop one serving of fresh risotto on the center of a plate (preferably one that has a lip). Tap the bottom center of the plate repeatedly and with force until you notice that the risotto has expanded to all corners of the plate. While risotto is often served as a standalone dish, there are times it may share the plate with other meats or vegetables, such as Osso Busco (one of De Laurentiis's favorite pairings). The next time you plate a helping of risotto, just remember –- a few spanks can turn your dish into a culinary masterpiece.