Be Like Giada De Laurentiis And Spank Your Next Risotto

When Giada De Laurentiis spills any information about Italian cooking, we listen with pen and paper in hand. So when De Laurentiis advises us to spank our meals before we serve them, we oblige. De Laurentiis knows a thing or two about risotto and claims spanking is the way to achieve a "perfect plate." It may sound a little unethical to spank anything in the kitchen, but risotto isn't the only food chefs 'spank' regularly. It's common practice to spank or tap the bottom of a cheesecake tin to get the gelatinous filling to lay flat, same with a plate of buttery mashed potatoes.

To serve a beautiful plate of risotto, the Italian cuisine must be flat and even across the plate, which is why De Laurentiis' spanking technique works so well. Risotto doesn't have the consistency of either soup or pasta, which often makes it difficult to serve properly, but the simplest way involves a ladle and a plate. When the bottom of the plate is spanked, the risotto's creamy, grainy texture should spread out across the plate in perfect distribution.