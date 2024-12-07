Avoid Soggy BLTs With One Quick Prep Step

If these words have you clutching your pearls, calm down! Yes, quite a few people hate raw tomatoes and some of us would just as soon have a BL, hold the T. We're not discussing anything as radical as taking the tomatoes out of the sandwich here, though, just sharing less-messy ways of retaining some tomato taste without using the vegetable itself. Not only will these work if salting doesn't dry the tomatoes as much as you'd like, but keep them in mind if you're out of fresh tomatoes or the ones in your produce bin have gone bad. The quick and dirty way to tomato-fy your sandwich would be to add ketchup to the mayonnaise typically used as a condiment. Bacon, lettuce, and fry sauce? Sure, we'd try it. Salsa or pico de gallo would also be tasty. Although, in that case, we might leave out the mayo. Another idea would be to make a pizza BLT by topping your sandwich with marinara and mozzarella, but hold off on adding the lettuce until after the cheese has melted.

For something more upscale, you could spread the sandwich with sun-dried tomato aioli or replace the bread with sun-dried tomato focaccia. Even home-grown, fresh tomatoes can be bland, but sun-dried tomatoes are plenty flavorful and also have a nice chewy texture. As long as you don't ladle the oil-packed kind directly over the bacon and lettuce without draining, they shouldn't sog up your sandwich, either.