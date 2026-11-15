16 Cheap Sam's Club Foods Worth Grabbing (All Under $5)
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The paradox of shopping at Sam's Club is that all of the bargains you paid a membership fee to access may not be readily apparent. At a standard supermarket, you can easily fill up your cart with items that cost just a few bucks apiece (or even less, if you're shopping for hidden gems at the dollar store). At Sam's Club, however, many products are in the $10 or even $20 range, although the savings is accounted for by the fact that you're buying in bulk.
Even so, Sam's does offer some grocery items on the lower end of the price spectrum, and we're not just talking about all those cheap food court foods. Sure, it's pretty sweet to be able to score a single cake slice at Sam's Club, but here we're focusing on finds under $5 that can stretch to more than one serving. These products come from nearly all of the store's different grocery departments, from dairy to produce to center aisles. No frozen foods made the cut, but we were able to discover bakery items, meats, and one ready-to-eat entree that fit within our low-price parameter.
An amazing deal on meat
Cheap meat in this economy? Yes, it's true — you can buy a package of Member's Mark Chicken Drumsticks for under $1 a pound. Bake them, fry them, grill them, or use them in soups and pot pies. You could even sauce them up to make super-sized buffalo-style drummies as an economical alternative to game-day wings.
Sam's Club sells Member's Mark Chicken Drumsticks for $0.98 per pound. (The average package weighs around 5 pounds and costs $4.89.)
A big bunch of bananas
Banana-flavored everything was a hot trend in 2026, but you can't beat the originals. At $0.49 per pound (or $0.03 per ounce), bananas are among the cheapest food items Sam's sells and certainly one of the more versatile ones since they can be eaten on their own, sliced into cereal, or added to Elvis-style sandwiches.
Sam's Club sells 3-pound bunches of Dole Bananas for $1.47.
Chips meant for dipping
The best chips for dipping are sturdy ones with ridges. They can also be plain because the dip is meant to do all of the heavy lifting flavor-wise. Member's Mark Wavy Potato Chips check both boxes, and numerous five-star reviews confirm that they're just as good (or even better) than more expensive name brands.
Buy a 16-ounce bag of Member's Mark Wavy Potato Chips at Sam's Club for $3.28.
A continental breakfast classic
Who hasn't pictured themselves sitting in a small cafe on the Left Bank, sipping a cup of café au lait and nibbling on a croissant? Even if you can't afford a plane ticket to Paris, Sam's Club can at least help you achieve le petit déjeuner with a pack of fresh-baked croissants from the bakery. (And coffee as well, although that'll set you back more than $5.)
Purchase 12 Member's Mark All Butter Sandwich Croissants from Sam's Club for $4.96.
A convenient salad kit
With a Member's Mark Southwest Chopped Salad Kit, you can, of course, make a quick and easy side salad dressed with a mildly spicy ranch dressing, crunchy salsa-flavored corn chips, and shredded cheese. If you add some chicken, beef, or beans, you'll have the makings of a taco salad main course, while the blend can also be used to top sandwiches or tacos.
Sam's Club sells 12-ounce Member's Mark Southwest Chopped Salad Kits for $2.94.
Crunchy caramel cookies
The best thing about super-thin cookies is that not only are they extra-crunchy, but also that a single serving of Member's Mark Salted Caramel Cookie Thins is five cookies, not just one or two. They taste so good you may want to keep snacking, though. As one pleased purchaser praised the product, "These are the perfect cookie for fall! They are crisp, flavorful, and not too sweet! Great price, too!"
Purchase a 16-ounce bag of Member's Mark Salted Caramel Cookie Thins at Sam's Club for $2.41.
Deux baguettes, s'il vous plaît
French language learners know it's always easier to order deux baguettes than a single loaf, since that way you don't need to remember whether the word for bread is masculine or feminine. (It's "une baguette," by the way.) We daresay Sam's Club isn't selling baguettes by the pair to preempt any linguistic difficulties, however, but simply because bulk buys are what this store does. The baguettes are baked right in the store and are at their best when fresh. If you can't finish a pair in a day or so, though, the spare can be frozen for later.
Sam's Club sells two Member's Mark French Baguettes for $4.46.
Four different bagel flavors
Sam's Club bagels, like its baguettes, are baked every day in its stores. Unlike its French cousin, however, this bread comes in four different flavors. Plain bagels go with any kind of spread and also make excellent pizzas, while everything bagels bring the savory flavor combo everyone knows and loves. For those who prefer something sweeter, there are blueberry and french toast-flavored bagels.
Purchase bags of six Member's Mark Sliced Bagels in Plain, Blueberry, Everything, or French Toast flavors at Sam's Club for $3.82.
A nutritious take on tortilla chips
Member's Mark Red Quinoa Chia Corn Tortilla Chips start with a corn base but give this ingredient a nutrient boost with the addition of chia seeds, flax seeds, and quinoa (both white and red). Some shoppers admitted they were initially skeptical about yet another "good-for-you" snack but were won over by the flavor of these Member's Mark chips. As one person put it, "... I feel like I'm eating healthier because of the quinoa and chia!! I'm not usually a fan of either of those items by themselves but in the chips they work so well and you don't even know your eating healthy items!"
Sam's Club sells 16-ounce bags of Member's Mark Red Quinoa Chia Corn Tortilla Chips for $4.78.
Italian-style bread rolls
Hear us out: Ciabatta rolls may actually be the best kind of bun for gourmet burgers or sandwiches. As brioche bun hater Anthony Bourdain pointed out, that bread product, while trendy, is much too soft to serve the purpose. Brioche's sweetness can also throw off the flavor balance of anything intended as savory, but Member's Mark Artisan Ciabatta Rolls aren't nearly as sugary and are sturdy enough to contain the messiest toppings. In addition to sandwiches, they can also be put to use as mini bread bowls or torn into bits to make rustic croutons.
Buy an eight-pack of Member's Mark Artisan Ciabatta Rolls for $4.54.
Lactose-free milk
Just like the name says, Member's Mark 2% Ultra Filtered Milk has been filtered, and that process removes much of the lactose that makes milk difficult for many people to digest. This product also contains 40% less sugar and 50% more protein than unfiltered 2% milk, but the taste is unaffected. "I wasn't even in the market for lactose free milk, but they were out of regular milk and I ended up with this. What a pleasant surprise! Double the protein, half the sugar and everyone loves it!" raved one satisfied shopper.
Sam's Club sells 59-ounce cartons of Member's Mark 2% Ultra Filtered Milk for $3.98.
A lot of little pickles
Pickle fans can never get enough of their favorite briny cukes, so buying a super-sized jar of Member's Mark Petite Dill Pickles is no big dill. They're sized just right for snacking or garnishing bloody marys, or you could wrap each one in a half-slice of bacon to make the world's best appetizer. Don't throw out the juice in the jar, either, since it can be used in a meat marinade or a super flavorful potato salad.
Purchase a 46-ounce jar of Member's Mark Petite Dill Pickles for $4.98.
A pinkish drink
Most pink lemonades are just pink versions of the regular kind and don't taste any different, but Member's Mark Strawberry Lemonade gets its blush hue from strawberry puree. Customers compare the taste to that of Simply Lemonade with Strawberry, but the Sam's Club buy might save you about $0.50 per bottle over the name brand.
Sam's Club sells a pair of 52-ounce jugs of Member's Mark Strawberry Lemonade for $4.84.
A plant-based dip
Hummus is one of those foods that isn't really cheaper when you make it at home, so buying Member's Mark Roasted Red Pepper Hummus at Sam's Club only makes sense. It lasts about a week after being opened – in addition to using it as a dip or in wraps, it can also work as a pasta sauce, sandwich spread, or egg salad mayo swap.
Buy a 32-ounce tub of Member's Mark Roasted Red Pepper Hummus at Sam's Club for $4.54.
A spicy-sweet seasoning
Bang bang sauce is a simple condiment that can be made by combining mayonnaise with sweet chili sauce and sriracha, but when it's transformed into a powder, such as Member's Mark Bang Bang Sweet and Spicy Seasoning, it becomes much more versatile. You can still mix it with mayo to make the sauce, but it can also be sprinkled over popcorn, fries, fried eggs, or anywhere else you want some sweet heat. (Try it as a dry rub for your Thanksgiving turkey and thank Sam's Club later.)
Get a 9-ounce jar of Member's Mark Bang Bang Sweet and Spicy Seasoning for $4.48 at Sam's Club.
The star of the show
There's one under-$5 item that Sam's sells that probably drives more membership sales than anything else: the flagship Member's Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken. This roasted bird is actually a penny cheaper than Costco's, and Consumer Reports says it tastes better, too.
Sam's Club sells Member's Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chickens for $4.98.