16 Cheap Sam's Club Foods Worth Grabbing (All Under $5)

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The paradox of shopping at Sam's Club is that all of the bargains you paid a membership fee to access may not be readily apparent. At a standard supermarket, you can easily fill up your cart with items that cost just a few bucks apiece (or even less, if you're shopping for hidden gems at the dollar store ). At Sam's Club, however, many products are in the $10 or even $20 range, although the savings is accounted for by the fact that you're buying in bulk.