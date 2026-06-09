Sam's Club's New Cake Offering Is Something Customers Have Been Waiting On
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The Sam's Club bakery is held in high esteem by club members, and items like its new "dream dessert" Member's Mark Lemon Bar Blondies have proven popular. It's generally seen as one of the best grocery chains for ordering a birthday cake, especially since cake ordering is easier at Sam's Club than Costco. The thing is, this cake supremacy only extends to people hosting fairly large parties. If you want a smaller amount of cake, you'll usually be out of luck. This is actually true if you want a small amount of anything, since warehouse stores don't work this way; except when it comes to their food courts, that is. Single-serve items are the stock-in-trade of wholesaler food courts, and that's where one Sam's Club shopper recently spotted single cake slices for sale.
According to the Instagram reel, single slices of the Tuxedo Bar Cake and Confetti Bar Cake were available as clamshell-packaged grab-and-go items at the Cafe, which is what Sam's Club calls its food court. Some of the comments on the reel confirm that others have also seen cake slices at their local Sam's Club. In fact, this item may not be anything new. One person said, "Omg took them long enough! " Another comment countered by saying, "The slices always been near the cafe." Someone else added, "Unless your Sam's just started doing this, yall not some real Sam's shoppers cause if you ever stood in that cafe line you been standing next to them cake slices forever." Several others indicated that they'd yet to see these cake slices where they shopped.
These cake slices may or may not be a good deal
The person that posted the above Instagram reel paid $2.98 per slice of cake. This may be less than you'd pay at an independent bakery and it isn't nearly as much as a restaurant would charge, but how does it stack up as a Sam's Club offering? The full-size 39-ounce Tuxedo Bar Cake with Chocolate Mousse is priced at $16.94, as is the 40-ounce Member's Mark Confetti Bar Cake. The former is said to serve 10, while the latter serves 14 (that extra ounce is doing a lot of heavy lifting, apparently). That means if you purchased a whole cake, each slice of Tuxedo cake would come out to $1.69, while slices of Confetti cake would be $1.21. This upcharge for individually packaged cake pieces suggests they're not the most cost-effective way to have your cake and eat it too.
That being said, if you know you're not going to be able to finish an entire cake before it goes stale, single slices may be the way to go. They're also a good idea if you'd like help managing portion control or want to test out a cake variety before purchasing it for a party.
As for the quality, even though several commenters suggested the slices come from unsold cake and may be slightly stale, a person who implied they work at Sam's Club said they slice up cakes that have just come out of the freezer. Someone else bought a cake slice a few days prior to the posting and commented they felt it tasted as fresh as a once-frozen cake feasibly can.