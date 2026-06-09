Sam's Club's New Cake Offering Is Something Customers Have Been Waiting On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Sam's Club bakery is held in high esteem by club members, and items like its new "dream dessert" Member's Mark Lemon Bar Blondies have proven popular. It's generally seen as one of the best grocery chains for ordering a birthday cake, especially since cake ordering is easier at Sam's Club than Costco. The thing is, this cake supremacy only extends to people hosting fairly large parties. If you want a smaller amount of cake, you'll usually be out of luck. This is actually true if you want a small amount of anything, since warehouse stores don't work this way; except when it comes to their food courts, that is. Single-serve items are the stock-in-trade of wholesaler food courts, and that's where one Sam's Club shopper recently spotted single cake slices for sale.

According to the Instagram reel, single slices of the Tuxedo Bar Cake and Confetti Bar Cake were available as clamshell-packaged grab-and-go items at the Cafe, which is what Sam's Club calls its food court. Some of the comments on the reel confirm that others have also seen cake slices at their local Sam's Club. In fact, this item may not be anything new. One person said, "Omg took them long enough! " Another comment countered by saying, "The slices always been near the cafe." Someone else added, "Unless your Sam's just started doing this, yall not some real Sam's shoppers cause if you ever stood in that cafe line you been standing next to them cake slices forever." Several others indicated that they'd yet to see these cake slices where they shopped.