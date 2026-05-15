10 Best Grocery Store Chains For A Birthday Cake, According To Customers
Whether you're the type to turn a birthday into a month-long affair or someone who prefers to ignore the extra digits added to your age, almost nothing says celebration as much as a candle-topped cake. Of course, many cultures have their own more savory takes on celebration foods, like Korean seaweed soup or miyeokguk, for example. But the customary Western birthday cake has been around for quite some time, with versions dating as far back as the ancient Greeks and Romans. Back then, they were usually homemade, but today you can find a birthday-worthy cake from almost any grocery store in town.
Some still believe homemade is best, while others prefer commissioning a specialty bakery for the cake of their dreams. But grocery store cakes don't deserve the bad rap they've gotten. In fact, many people even prefer buying their birthday cakes from the grocery store. There's a certain nostalgia to a store-bought cake and many stores nowadays employ talented decorators that can craft stunning custom cakes. Plus, these cakes are a lot easier on the wallet.
Knowing the potential of a grocery store cake, we took things a step further and honed in on the stores that stood out from the competition. Looking through customer reviews on social media platforms like Reddit and Facebook, we were able to narrow it down to 10 grocery stores. These grocery store cakes were chosen based on quality, customization options, and affordability. With these, you can have your cake and eat it too.
10. Wegmans
Calling all east coasters: Head to your local Wegmans for your first, but certainly not your last, stop on the birthday cake tour. Wegmans' bakery department comes highly praised by customers, with many labeling it one of the best grocery store bakeries around. For custom cakes, the cheapest option is a 7-inch round cake, which starts at $19. The store also offers ultimate cakes, which serve anywhere from eight to 10 people, and sheet cakes. Ultimate cakes come in chocolate or white cake varieties, while the sheet cakes come in gold, chocolate, or marble.
After you've narrowed down your perfect cake flavor, layer the sponge with fillings like lemon curd, custard, or cannoli filling, and top with buttercream or whipped icing. If you're looking for suggestions, customers are partial to a vanilla cake with berry filling and whipped icing. Others prefer something even simpler. "Their golden sheet cake with white buttercream is in my top two favorite grocery store cakes," says one Redditor. And the ultimate chocolate cake is yet another fan favorite you can't pass up on.
At Wegmans, you can also choose from decorations like balloons and roses, then customize your message or add edible photos. But what really sets Wegmans apart is its use of true color frosting. All of the colored frosting used on cakes is made without artificial dyes. Even sprinkles come dye-free and can be purchased by the pound so the celebrations can go on and on.
9. Costco
Costco is a bulk-buy giant that has garnered a cult following among shoppers. The warehouse store sends you down aisles packed with brand-name items toting reduced price tags. Weary shoppers can take a break from the deals at the food court, which offers a hot dog and soda combo for only $1.50 and a famous chicken bake, among other menu items. But don't get so distracted by these Costco food court gems that you miss out on the cakes.
If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck out of a birthday cake, customers agree Costco is the way to go. Its cakes feed many and are reasonably priced. But despite being budget-friendly, customers say the cake itself is far beyond standard supermarket fare. Some love Costco's cake enough to give it a seat at their weddings. To order your own birthday cake, head into a local store or onto the store's app and choose from the design catalog. You can feed a little under 50 people with a half-sheet cake for less than $30, or go for the 10-inch round option for a more intimate party.
The flavor options are white cake with cheesecake mousse filling or chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling. While Costco's customization options aren't as extensive as some of the others on this list, the quality more than makes up for it. Customers are obsessed with Costco's cheesecake mousse, in particular, but you can't go wrong with a slice of moist chocolate cake either.
8. Publix
Before even touching an order form, just one scroll through Publix's website reveals a plethora of cake designs to choose from. Go for one of the store's classic flavors like the Raspberry Elegance cake, a raspberry-filled vanilla sponge with cream cheese icing that customers rave about. If you prefer something more extravagant, opt for a themed cake. Publix has pre-made designs ranging from unicorn-inspired tier cakes to prehistoric sheet cakes. But that's only the beginning. Let your creativity run wild by ordering a custom sheet cake, starting at $29.99, or a custom round cake, starting at $23.99. Think cute manatees swimming among the seagrasses and starry campfire-lit nights and make them even sweeter.
Publix offers a few more cake and filling options than Costco does. Try a vanilla sponge filled with banana custard or a carrot cake with dulce de leche filling. You can even add ice cream for an extra layer of joy. From there, you can customize borders, trim, and other decorations on the cake. Some customers have had luck providing reference photos for more detailed designs, but be sure to check with your local store before ordering. Overall, it's clear why customers think Publix comes out on top when it comes to affordable but quality cake.
7. Kowalski's Markets
Kowalski's Markets tends to fly under the radar when surrounded by some of these more mainstream chains, but fans sing its praises all the same. This small chain only operates out of Minnesota so many haven't had the chance to sample what the store has to offer. However, those who have say the cakes not only look beautiful, they taste wonderful too. In fact, the entire bakery department at Kowalski's has a reputation for churning out quality goods.
Kowalski's isn't the least expensive option on this list, coming in at around $35 to $40 for most birthday cake options. However, customers say it's the right choice if you want something that tastes fresh and stays consistent. The marble cake is a highly recommended choice that will satisfy almost any set of taste buds. However, if you want something fit for an adult birthday party, Kowalski's champagne cake is one of the best.
Kowalski's offers a catalog full of classic design ideas and you can contact your store directly to inquire about more out-of-the-box decorations. An edible photo, for example, is always a great and simple way to make a cake feel more personal. One customer even got The Beatles plastered on the front of their celebratory treat.
6. Whole Foods
Whole Foods may be known for being a health-forward grocery store, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to find an indulgent cake for your celebration. Most have heard of the famous berry chantilly cake that faced a skimpflation scandal. It's a tried-and-true favorite among customers, but it's just one of the many delicious cakes the store has to offer. If you're lucky enough to have your birthday fall around springtime, you can enjoy a slice of Whole Foods' mango yuzu chantilly cake. It's a refreshing twist on the ever-popular berry chantilly, with yuzu curd and mango frosting. Just be sure to get it early because customers sell it out fast.
Like Wegmans, Whole Foods also offers dye-free frosting on its cakes so you can fulfill your most colorful birthday wishes without worrying about any allergies or sensitivities to artificial dyes. The Whole Foods website advertises custom messages for celebration cakes, but other customers have acquired their own specific designs by going in-store and speaking with the bakery department directly. Another great thing about Whole Foods is that, though its house-made vegan selection has dwindled over time, there are some pre-made options still available like vegan cupcakes and vegan cakes from brands like Rubicon so all your plant-based guests can join in on the fun.
5. Hy-Vee
Another regional chain, Hy-Vee, operates in the Midwest and serves up some stellar birthday cakes. In fact, customers think Hy-Vee has one of the best grocery store bakeries, going so far as to compare the cake quality to that of a local bakery. The icing Hy-Vee uses is one of the most complimented aspects of its cake selection. Both the whipped frosting and the buttercream frosting, which some local bakeries also use, come Hy-Vee shopper-recommended.
When it comes to more highly decorated cakes, you can score a sheet cake starting at about $37 or a 7-inch round cake for around $30. Perusing the store's catalog, you'll find nostalgic disco-themed cakes, sweet-tasting construction sites, and just about everything in between. Underneath the decorative exterior, go for something classy like almond cake or add a fruity twist with strawberry layers. Whatever you go for, it's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. You may even need to take a trip out of state to get your hands on seconds.
4. Kroger
If you're caught between choosing a highly customizable cake and a delicious-tasting one, Kroger might provide the middle ground you've been searching for. According to customers, Kroger offers the design variety a store like Costco lacks, while still being affordable and just as tasty. The store also offers tiered cakes that some have used for weddings as well as birthdays. This is something not all grocery stores are able to provide, especially for a low price.
An 8-inch double layer round cake starts at $22.99 and a half-sheet starts at around $49.99, serving 40 to 50 people. Before you start choosing decorations, choose from white, yellow, marble, or chocolate cake and top it off with buttercream, whipped topping, or cream cheese frosting. Customers highly suggest opting for the whipped icing for your cake. While buttercream can be cloying, the whipped topping is light, airy, and not too sweet. This can help cut through the sugary cake layers and offset any rich and creamy fillings you might choose to include. Like other stores, Kroger provides a catalog of designs to choose from or you can add photos and other personalizations yourself.
3. Sam's Club
As another bulk warehouse store, it's only natural that Sam's Club gets some comparisons to Costco, even when it comes to birthday desserts. As it turns out, ordering a cake at Sam's Club is easier than at Costco. Though Costco now allows custom orders through the app, the website still doesn't provide the same service. On the other hand, Sam's Club allows you to order online, complete with a handy tool that builds your cake in front of your eyes with each option you select. Many of the pre-designed cakes come in at under $20 and even the customized sheet cakes start at just under $22.
For any children or children-at-heart in your life, Sam's Club knocks it out of the park with themed cakes from all your favorite franchises. If that's not your style, opt for something more classic with florals or try something with a little less customization but even more flavor. The tres leches cake is a fan favorite that can still be customized with writing but looks pretty enough without. One customer on Facebook even says, "We have a lot of amazing bakeries where I live and we still choose to get our cakes from Sam's!"
2. Walmart
If your birthday celebration has a strict budget, Walmart will likely be your best bet for a great cake for less. Some people have their qualms about ordering from the Walmart bakery, wondering if the cakes are really good quality and if the design work lives up to expectations. Well, if customer reviews are anything to go by, these worries are in vain. One shopper testifies that most Walmart cake decorators put a lot of heart into the cakes. Another customer on Facebook describes their cake as very moist, saying, "I was actually shocked because it was my first time ordering a cake from Walmart."
When it comes to Walmart, it's probably best to stick with the custom cakes rather than the shelved options. Customers say the texture on the made-to-order cakes is superior and worth spending a little extra money for. And you'll be glad to know that the extra splurge isn't really a splurge. The smallest sheet cake available starts at just under $16. There are also customizable round cakes and even heart-shaped cakes that mimic the classic vintage cake-style that has been all the rage across the internet.
Walmart's flavor selections are simple, with white, chocolate, marble, and yellow sponge available. Jazz it up with strawberry or Bavarian cream fillings and then choose your decorations. These cakes are all the proof you need to not judge a book by its cover — or a cake by its creator.
1. Safeway
Another budget-friendly birthday cake provider is Safeway, a grocery store with 909 locations in the U.S. so the celebration doesn't have to stay locked behind state lines. Many customers agree that Safeway is the best choice for an affordable birthday cake. After all, you can buy an 8-inch double-layered heart cake starting at only $25.
"They are seriously my favorite people to make any cake!" says one commenter on Facebook. The bakery department, as a whole, receives praise for its consistent quality. One thing about the cakes that shoppers are especially drawn to is the icing. One person even recalls being able to buy pounds of icing to stock up on at home.
Even if you don't plan to store huge vats of the stuff in your pantry, you can enjoy the sweet taste in smaller doses. The white buttercream is classic but you could also swap it out for cream cheese or whipped cream for a different feel. Filling options include fudge, German chocolate, and blueberry. The range of fruity and rich fillings make creating your own unique flavor profile simple and fun. Safeway also offers some unique design choices such as small pop art-inspired heart cakes starting at just $7.99 and a vintage heart cake topped with chocolate-covered cherries.
Methodology
Choosing a birthday cake doesn't have to be an added layer of stress. Sometimes all the chaos surrounding the big celebration means sitting down to bake a cake from scratch isn't an option. And buying a specialty cake, while beautiful, isn't always in the budget either. Next time you need a special dessert, don't overlook your local grocery store. While not all stores offer the variety and quality you might be looking for, these 10 contenders surely do. We scoured customer reviews across social media platforms and judged the competition based on factors such as the quality of flavor and texture, the amount of customization options available, and how affordable each option was.
Many of these cakes cost a fraction of what a specialty cake costs, yet still offer something for everyone. Whether your party calls for a sophisticated champagne cake or an indulgent chocolate fudge torte, you'll be able to find it. And if you're looking to level things up, peruse the cake design booklets in-store or submit your own creative ideas for customized desserts. Think nostalgic barbie-topped layer cakes, archaeological sheet cakes, or even a store-themed cake. After trying one, you might even join those who say grocery store cake is the best cake of them all.