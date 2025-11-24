5 Best Grocery Store Bakeries, According To Reddit

In the ideal grocery shopping fantasy, the one where we all have unlimited amounts of time and money and live in some ultra-walkable community that resembles a version of Paris straight out of a Disney cartoon, we'd all shop at a different kind of store for every item on our list. Sure, it might be nice to be able to visit a greengrocer (do these still exist?), a bespoke butcher, and an artisanal baker on every shopping trip; but in reality, most of us make do with a quick swing through the supermarket. That doesn't mean we have to give up on the idea of high-quality baked goods, however. Grocery store bakeries are getting better all the time, producing some (if not all) of their wares in-house at prices that are usually a lot lower than you'd find at a standalone bakery. Looking for a recommendation? As always, reddit is a pretty reliable source.

Okay, reddit — and social media in general — may not be the place to pick up tips on DIY electrical wiring or brain surgery, but when it comes to real-world shopping tips, the best source is often shoppers like ourselves. Sure, we could ask a world-class baker where to get the best croissants, but they'd probably direct us to an obscure boulangerie on the Left Bank. Reddit, on the other hand, will tell you where to find a pretty decent one that you can actually pick up while doing your weekly shopping. Most of the stores on this list are regional chains, but we did include one fan favorite with a nationwide reach (even if it does require a membership).