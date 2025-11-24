5 Best Grocery Store Bakeries, According To Reddit
In the ideal grocery shopping fantasy, the one where we all have unlimited amounts of time and money and live in some ultra-walkable community that resembles a version of Paris straight out of a Disney cartoon, we'd all shop at a different kind of store for every item on our list. Sure, it might be nice to be able to visit a greengrocer (do these still exist?), a bespoke butcher, and an artisanal baker on every shopping trip; but in reality, most of us make do with a quick swing through the supermarket. That doesn't mean we have to give up on the idea of high-quality baked goods, however. Grocery store bakeries are getting better all the time, producing some (if not all) of their wares in-house at prices that are usually a lot lower than you'd find at a standalone bakery. Looking for a recommendation? As always, reddit is a pretty reliable source.
Okay, reddit — and social media in general — may not be the place to pick up tips on DIY electrical wiring or brain surgery, but when it comes to real-world shopping tips, the best source is often shoppers like ourselves. Sure, we could ask a world-class baker where to get the best croissants, but they'd probably direct us to an obscure boulangerie on the Left Bank. Reddit, on the other hand, will tell you where to find a pretty decent one that you can actually pick up while doing your weekly shopping. Most of the stores on this list are regional chains, but we did include one fan favorite with a nationwide reach (even if it does require a membership).
Bristol Farms
Bristol Farms is a Southern California-based grocer with a pretty passionate fan base, at least when it comes to its bakery. One person commented on an r/FoodLosAngeles thread asking this very question with, "Bristol Farm has fantastic bakeries ... There are probably better stand-alone bakeries, but these are as good as most bakeries are." Another reminisced, "Bristol Farms. The chocolate chip muffins at Pavilions was a staple in my childhood." Quite a few other forum participants put forth Bristol Farms as their pick for best grocery store bakery.
While all of Bristol Farms' bakery offerings have their merits, there is one standout item. SoCal foodies all seem to have heard of The Cookie, which is hefty, chewy, and full of chocolate chunks. It comes in three varieties: dark chocolate with toasted walnuts, peanut butter swirl, and milk chocolate with no nuts. Each five-and-a-half-ounce cookie costs $4, but fans feel it's worth the expense. One redditor called it "Easily one of my favorite cookies, so darn good." Another remarked, "The peanut butter one smacks to high heaven." A third person added a pro tip: "Throw some vanilla ice cream on The Cookie and take a trip to flavor town."
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee is one of America's most popular grocery stores, with locations in the Midwestern states of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Its in-store bakery may account for a large part of its popularity as it offers a full range of fresh-baked pies, custom-decorated cakes, cupcakes, cookie cakes, cookies, doughnuts, and bread. As one redditor said of their local Hy-Vee, "The bakery ... is a large part of what keeps me shopping there."
For some, it's all about those Hy-Vee cakes. One person commented, "I've ordered cakes and cupcakes from Hy-Vee, and they've all been delicious. I ordered a fancy cake from a bakery for like $70, and Hy-Vee's was just as good." Another chimed in, "We've gotten cakes from Hy-Vee on two separate occasions and they've actually been really good! I wish I could attach a picture of the one we got more recently because it was so cute." A third person said of the cupcakes they ordered, "They turned out amazing and I had a super good experience." Other Hy-Vee baked goods also have their fans. According to one satisfied customer, the grocer has "hands-down, the best cinnamon rolls," while another admits, "The main reason I can't quit Hy-Vee is the sliced 'unbleached' white bread from the bakery, it's the best sandwich bread ever."
Publix
Publix operates in eight Southern states, these being Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. One redditor characterized Publix bakeries as "a hidden gem," but it seems like quite a few people are in on the secret. The OP declared, "Gosh, Publix bakeries are way better than other stores'. The quality and taste are way better at Publix." Others jumped in with accolades like "fantastic" and "top tier." The cakes, in particular, have a fervent fan base, with one person praising their cheap but delicious multi-tier, multi-flavor wedding cake. Another shouted out the Chantilly cake, while a third declared, "Publix red velvet cake ... may actually be the best red velvet I ever had." According to one user, "The whip icing is the bomb diggity." Another commenter concurred, adding that it also comes in chocolate.
Aside from the cakes, other bakery items are also justifiably popular. One reddit commenter swears, "I will move mountains for their chocolate chip cookies and the tiramisu," while another notes, "The heath bar cookies are insane and the sourdough is usually good." According to one aspiring culinary student, "The bread is fantastic, perfect texture and great flavor, and that s*** is hard to get right." Others observed that the bread for Publix's famous "Pub subs," which also comes from the chain's bakery, is part of what makes this deli item so amazing.
Wegmans
Wegmans' customer base slightly overlaps with that of Publix, since you can find its stores in Virginia and North Carolina. Its turf extends throughout the MidAtlantic (Delaware, Maryland, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania) and it even has a toehold in New England (Connecticut and Massachusetts). Even in a populous region with no shortage of competitors, Wegmans' bakery seems to be holding its own. When one redditor asked if Wegmans' cookies were any good, a commenter hastened to assure them that "All the cookies there are delicious and fresh." They recommended the frosted sugar, while others prefer the oatmeal cranberry and ultimate chocolate chip. The chocolate chip cookies also got some love on another reddit thread about must-try Wegmans items, as did the molasses cookies. It seems that Wegmans cookie fans start early, since a different redditor noted, "They've indoctrinated us by the free cookies for kids in the bakery. Hooked for life now."
Apart from cookies, other highly recommended Wegmans bakery items include seeded sourdough bread and bialys, which are Poland's answer to the bagel. (Instead of a hole, they have an indent filled with caramelized onions.) Where Wegmans really shines, however, is with its dietary options. According to an r/glutenfree thread, a gluten-free Wegmans cake was the "first time in forever I've been able to customize my own cake and had actual options!" Another thread on r/dairyfree was devoted to a dessert bar sampler that's not only free of dairy and gluten, but is also vegan. The bars come in chocolate fudge, raspberry cheesecake, raspberry pistachio, and tiramisu flavors, and the OP described the item as, "The most delicious dessert assortment I've ever had."
Costco
Costco's bakery may not make every item from scratch, but this compromise is necessary in order to deliver as many items as it does. As one redditor says of the chain, "Costco bakery selection is great." Even so, it does manage to produce a number of items on-site. As revealed by one r/Costco thread, the country french, cranberry, garlic, granola nut, multigrain, and rosemary breads are baked in-store; as are the cherry, lemon meringue, pecan, peach, pumpkin, and strawberry rhubarb pies. The cheesecakes, too, are usually fresh out of Costco's ovens, and some r/Costco users consider them to be among the bakery's best items. One person even admitted, "I didn't know I adored cheesecake till I had theirs."
Other fan favorite items include the muffins. "The blueberry muffins are so good (and very large) for the price," enthused one commenter, while another added, "I love the almond poppyseed ones so much." The chocolate-vanilla, corn, and raspberry muffins also have their fans. A few forum users suggest freezing the muffins if you don't have a Duggar-sized family, a hack that's one of the not-so-hidden secrets of the Costco bakery. Of course, Costco cakes get a shout-out, too: "Their birthday cakes are fantastic if you have a crowd to feed. Very tasty and super cheap compared to the grocery store," said one person. Another redditor praised the chocolate sheet cake. Baguettes, cookies, croissants, Danishes, and quick breads all came in for their share of accolades, as well. As one commenter summed up the Costco bakery situation, "In case it isn't obvious, it's all good. Just get whatever strikes your fancy."