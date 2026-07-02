'Costco Folks In Shambles!': Consumer Reports Just Crowned This Rotisserie Chicken As King

Consumer Reports has named the best rotisserie chicken, and no, it's not Costco's cult-favorite bird. In a new report, the nonprofit watchdog analyzed chickens from 10 grocery chains for flavor and nutrition. The winner? Costco's arch-rival, Sam's Club.

When it came to the blind taste tests, Sam's Club's chicken was an easy win. Testers found that the chicken "was very moist and juicy, with a deep roasted flavor and hints of onion and garlic" and commended its paprika rub.

On the Sam's Club subreddit, fans gloated over the win. "Costco folks in shambles!" wrote one Redditor. "Sam's chicken has been better for years; they just don't have the cult following," claimed another. Not everyone loves Sam's Club's chicken, though. Some shoppers repurpose rotisserie chicken for easy weeknight meals — it's part of the cheap chicken's appeal. If that's you, you might want to buy another brand. " ... I like using the chicken for a variety of recipes, and Sam's seasoning is too strong for some recipes," one Redditor explained. "Costco's just tastes like salt."

But it wasn't just flavor that Consumer Reports looked at — experts ran lab tests to measure sodium levels and check chickens for plastic compounds. Most rotisserie chickens are pumped full of salty brine, and potentially harmful plastic compounds can leach into the meat from packaging.