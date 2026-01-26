New Costco Lawsuit Is Coming For The Store's $5 Rotisserie Chicken

Costco's in trouble, and it's all due to the store's famous $4.99 rotisserie chickens. No, it's not because Costco loses millions of dollars each year by keeping these chickens' cost low — that's all part of a calculated strategy. The megaretailer is facing a class-action lawsuit because of claims that the chicken is preservative-free.

The lawsuit takes issue with in-store signage and information on Costco's website, which claims that the chicken has "no preservatives." Plaintiffs noted that the chicken contained both sodium phosphate and carrageenan, two additives used as preservatives. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs wouldn't have paid full price or bought the chicken at all if they'd known about the additives.

"Consumers reasonably rely on clear, prominent claims like 'No Preservatives,' especially when deciding what they and their families will eat," said Wesley M. Griffith, the plaintiffs' attorney, in a statement. "Costco's own ingredient list contradicts its marketing. That's unlawful, and it's unfair."