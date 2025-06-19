The Costco Rotisserie Chicken Red Flag We Just Can't Ignore
So famous is Costco's rotisserie chicken that it's practically become a generic term like "Kleenex" or "Band-Aid." There are plenty of great recipes you can make with Costco chicken leftovers, though the truth is that any other rotisserie chicken would work, as would a home-roasted, non-rotisserie bird. Still, Costco chickens are relatively inexpensive, convenient, and tasty, so their popularity is well earned. They're also a good source of lean protein, and the meat is relatively low in calories, even if you do eat the skin (which some of us believe is the best part). That being said, a superfood they're not, as they're fairly high in sodium, a red flag that's hard to ignore.
If you're a first-time customer in Costco you'll no doubt be tempted to pick one up, but just know that a three-ounce serving of Costco rotisserie chicken contains 460 milligrams of sodium. The American Heart Association advises that you consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, but suggests that 1,500 milligrams is actually a healthier goal to aim for. While you'd have to eat a fair amount of Costco chicken to put you over the top, when that chicken is combined with other high-sodium foods such as barbecue sauce, salad dressing, or tortillas, you could easily find that you've maxed out your day's allowance in a single sitting.
How does Costco's rotisserie chicken stack up against competitors for sodium levels?
Despite its high sodium levels, Costco's rotisserie chicken may be one of the cheapest and most popular ones available. There is, however, a rotisserie chicken that costs just a little bit less than Costco's: the one sold by Sam's Club. Coincidentally (or not), Sam's version also has some of the highest sodium levels found in any rotisserie chicken, since each three-ounce serving has 550 milligrams of this nutrient. ShopRite's Bowl & Basket chicken also out-sodiums Costco's since it has 520 milligrams per serving. Safeway's Signature Cafe rotisserie chicken contains an identical amount of sodium to Costco's, while Stop & Shop's is lower at 330 milligrams. Sodium-wise, Kroger's Simple Truth rotisserie chicken is one of the best out there, with only 40 milligrams per serving.
Even in the higher-sodium chickens, most of the sodium doesn't come from seasonings sprinkled on the outside. This means that while removing the skin may reduce the fat content (along with the flavor), it won't do much to lower the sodium level. The real culprit lies in the fact that most rotisserie chickens are injected with liquid to help them stay juicy. This liquid usually includes flavor enhancers as well, with one of them being — you guessed it — salt. Still, the salt levels vary from one brand to another, so if you're watching your sodium intake, Kroger is your best bet. If you prefer to stay loyal to Costco, be sure to limit the amount of sodium in your sides.