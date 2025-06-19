The Costco Rotisserie Chicken Red Flag We Just Can't Ignore

So famous is Costco's rotisserie chicken that it's practically become a generic term like "Kleenex" or "Band-Aid." There are plenty of great recipes you can make with Costco chicken leftovers, though the truth is that any other rotisserie chicken would work, as would a home-roasted, non-rotisserie bird. Still, Costco chickens are relatively inexpensive, convenient, and tasty, so their popularity is well earned. They're also a good source of lean protein, and the meat is relatively low in calories, even if you do eat the skin (which some of us believe is the best part). That being said, a superfood they're not, as they're fairly high in sodium, a red flag that's hard to ignore.

If you're a first-time customer in Costco you'll no doubt be tempted to pick one up, but just know that a three-ounce serving of Costco rotisserie chicken contains 460 milligrams of sodium. The American Heart Association advises that you consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, but suggests that 1,500 milligrams is actually a healthier goal to aim for. While you'd have to eat a fair amount of Costco chicken to put you over the top, when that chicken is combined with other high-sodium foods such as barbecue sauce, salad dressing, or tortillas, you could easily find that you've maxed out your day's allowance in a single sitting.