The Warehouse Chain With Rotisserie Chicken A Tiny Bit Cheaper Than Costco's

Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken has essentially become the grocery store benchmark when it comes to spit-roasted poultry. The bird itself is huge, and if you play your cards right, it can provide your family with multiple weeknight meals in a row. And at $4.99, it may very well be one of the last remaining steals at the modern-day supermarket. But surprisingly, there is one chain whose rotisserie chicken is slightly cheaper, although by just a hair, but it also comes from a massive warehouse club as well — Sam's Club.

Yep, Sam's Club technically sells a more affordable chicken. By one cent. (Hey, cheaper is cheaper.) Its Member's Mark brand rotisserie chicken is $4.98, and in our general assessment of the internet's take on rotisserie chicken, we found that Sam's Club's rotisserie chicken is a favorite in terms of flavor. Both chickens are roughly three pounds, so you're more or less getting an equivalent product. Should one penny and a slightly preferred flavor profile by general consensus sway you to pick Sam's Club? That's entirely up to you. There aren't any Sam's Club locations near me, so I can't say either way, but it's safe to say that both rotisserie chickens are a great deal.