The Mayo Swap That Gives Egg Salad A Tasty Mediterranean Upgrade

Mayonnaise grosses some people out. Just ask my ex-boyfriend. If you're also not a mayo fan but craving something delicious and easy for lunch, try making egg salad with hummus instead. Hear me out: Hummus is one of my favorite foods in the world. It's creamy, garlicky, packed with protein, and tastes like home. As someone with Egyptian grandparents, I grew up eating hummus by the spoonful before it became trendy. I promise you, hummus with eggs works.

To make this Mediterranean-inspired egg salad, it all starts with your eggs. I like jammy, soft-boiled eggs, but you could use hard-boiled eggs instead — just make sure they're not overdone to the point of being gray. Using a box grater, shred your eggs with the larger holes or chop them up with a knife. Then just combine the eggs with hummus in a bowl. For every six eggs, use at least one heaping tablespoon of hummus — remember, you can always add more, but you can't take away. Since hummus is thicker than mayo, add a drizzle of olive oil, a splash of water, a squeeze of lemon juice, or just a bit of tahini to thin it out, if necessary, but do taste as you go.