The Mayo Swap That Gives Egg Salad A Tasty Mediterranean Upgrade
Mayonnaise grosses some people out. Just ask my ex-boyfriend. If you're also not a mayo fan but craving something delicious and easy for lunch, try making egg salad with hummus instead. Hear me out: Hummus is one of my favorite foods in the world. It's creamy, garlicky, packed with protein, and tastes like home. As someone with Egyptian grandparents, I grew up eating hummus by the spoonful before it became trendy. I promise you, hummus with eggs works.
To make this Mediterranean-inspired egg salad, it all starts with your eggs. I like jammy, soft-boiled eggs, but you could use hard-boiled eggs instead — just make sure they're not overdone to the point of being gray. Using a box grater, shred your eggs with the larger holes or chop them up with a knife. Then just combine the eggs with hummus in a bowl. For every six eggs, use at least one heaping tablespoon of hummus — remember, you can always add more, but you can't take away. Since hummus is thicker than mayo, add a drizzle of olive oil, a splash of water, a squeeze of lemon juice, or just a bit of tahini to thin it out, if necessary, but do taste as you go.
How to upgrade Mediterranean egg salad
To incorporate more Mediterranean flavors that complement the hummus, add bright and fresh ingredients to this egg salad, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta, olives, or fresh herbs like parsley, mint, or oregano. You can even mix in fresh chickpeas for texture and more protein. For seasonings, you can never go wrong with salt, black pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes, all added to taste. I like extra black pepper. What you'll get is an egg salad so flavorful, you'll want to eat it any time of day, not just for lunch. While this recipe swap is unexpected, it's still as satisfying, creamy, and filling as the classic mayo version.
Want to take this idea further? Try the same hummus-mayo swap in a Mediterranean tuna salad. You can even experiment with other variations of egg salad from around the world. What makes egg salad so special is how adaptable it is — and hummus just makes it better.