We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is certainly no shortage of potato salad variations to experiment with. Because the mighty potato has a fairly neutral flavor, it's a blank canvas for flavorings, whether you're making a creamy, mayonnaise-dressed American-style potato salad; a French version flavored with mustard and fresh herbs; or warm German potato salad where lots of bacon and onion come into play. If you prefer a mayo-based dressing, you should consider the power of pickle juice the next time you whip up a potato salad.

Also serving as the tangy ingredient that improves your sparkling water, pickle juice adds an amazing brightness to potato salad dressing that mayonnaise just can't achieve on its own. And because mayo already has a touch of tanginess from vinegar or lemon juice, the addition of pickle juice won't compete with it; Rather, it cranks it up. I like to whisk my mayo and pickle brine together before I pour it over my potatoes so that the two ingredients are totally blended. And I also like to add plenty of chopped pickles or cornichons — whatever I happen to have in the fridge. Of course, because dill pickles are one of my favorite snacks ever, I go ahead and add some chopped fresh dill, if I have any on hand.