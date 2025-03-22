Punch Up The Flavor Of Plain Ol' Egg Salad With A Briny Addition

If you think egg salad is bland and boring, you may want to rethink your usual lunch. Although hard-boiled eggs and mayonnaise are pretty simplistic in their natural state, a versatile egg salad base becomes a blank slate for any flavor and texture addition you're craving. A rough dice of celery adds crunch, a sprinkle of paprika lends spice, herbs like parsley and dill bring freshness, and anything from miso to chili crisp can add countless layers of flavor. But in my humble opinion, a good egg salad needs a punch from something salty and vinegary — like capers.

When it comes to leveling-up your egg salad, your only limit is your imagination — and maybe whatever's in your pantry. Capers are just one of the many variations on egg salad, making it so you never see the chilled staple as anything close to boring. This also helps to use up that jar of capers languishing in your fridge; You know that one that you only used a teaspoon of before it just sat on the shelf of your fridge door? Chop up a few of those salty, briny pearls and throw them in your next egg salad and you'll have a lunch of unexpectedly delicious proportions.