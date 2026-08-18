9 Hands-Down Cheapest Food Court Foods We Could Find In 2026
They might not have the large menus or the atmosphere of a great restaurant, but food courts are a beloved aspect of the shopping experience and the food choices are a key selling point, as are the relatively low prices. Food courts are often located within or directly outside of shopping centers to better provide consumers with the chance to enjoy a relaxing meal after a shopping trip without putting another massive dent in their budget.
There's no doubt that mall and shopping center food courts can't compete with the prices at the food courts in popular shopping warehouses like Costco, Sam's Club, and Ikea (which shouldn't be overlooked, as it's one of the cheapest places to eat). These stores have earned a fan base for quality menu items that are also affordable. We're going to zero in on some of the most budget-friendly options at each of these food courts so you know exactly where to get the best cheap eats after your next store visit.
Sam's Club pretzels
For just $1 you can get a soft pretzel at any Sam's Club Café and you get the choice between the salt pretzel or the cinnamon pretzel, both of which are well worth sampling due to their stunningly low price. The snack was introduced when Sam's Club first opened its doors in 1983, and while the price has risen over the years, the pretzel has become a Sam's Club Café staple and remains one of the cheapest items you can get at any food court in the country.
Online commenters say the pizza pretzel is even better than the original versions as it combines the soft, salty pretzel with tasty sauce and cheese. If you're willing to pay the extra $1, you can judge for yourself.
Sam's Club frozen yogurt
Another long-time staple of the Sam's Club food court is the frozen yogurt, which will also run you just $1 — the same price it's been since the 1990s. The frozen yogurt comes in both vanilla and chocolate and is a satisfying frozen treat regardless of which flavor you choose. Some fans online have even admitted the cheap frozen yogurt is a big reason they continue to renew their Sam's Club membership every year. It might not be as flashy as the new Member's Mark Americana Sundae that Sam's Club recently rolled out (which is also fairly affordable at $1.86), but the Café's standard frozen yogurt is the perfect cold treat for those on a budget and is well worth the price.
Sam's Club and Costco hot dog combo
Next up are two identical products sold at the food courts of both Sam's Club and Costco, namely the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. In terms of taste and general popularity, the Costco hot dog combo is generally considered to be the better of the two. However, Sam's Club's 30-ounce drink does outmatch Costco's 20-ounce drink. The Sam's Club All Beef Hot Dog Combo has wavered in price in recent years, going from $1.50 to $1.38 and back up again since the start of the decade. In any case, both are the same price now, so deciding which deal you want to take advantage of will come down to personal preference.
Ikea cinnamon bun
Another inexpensive treat can be found in Ikea's food court in the form of the cinnamon bun. For just $1.50 apiece, you can enjoy this soft, sweet dessert; a deal so enticing it makes it hard to exit the store without picking one up. Some Ikea visitors love the cinnamon bun so much they've made copycat recipes of the food court staple to replicate the item's great taste from the comfort of their own home. So, if you find yourself shopping for furniture or are near an Ikea and craving something sweet, there are few better options than the Swedish chain's delectable cinnamon buns.
Ikea strawberry soft serve
As for Ikea's go-to frozen treat, the soft serve ice dessert is well worth your attention. The smooth and creamy menu item is vegan-friendly, making it all the more impressive for just how delicious and inexpensive it is. Ikea's vanilla soft serve will run you $1.75, but the strawberry version comes in even cheaper at $1.65 per cup. Both forms of the dessert come either piled into a small cup or on top of a cone, and considering both are among the most popular items on the Ikea Swedish Bistro menu, you'll likely get the chance to appreciate the treat for years to come.
Costco pizza slice
Moving away from the sweet menu items at our favorite food courts, Costco's pizza slices come in at $1.99 each and are a great choice for anybody looking for a quick yet satiating dish. In terms of taste, many consider Costco pizza to be just as good as any fast food pizza chain. One major drawback is the relative lack of topping options since the chain only offers cheese and pepperoni slices, but while this understandably frustrates some customers it hasn't led people to write off the inexpensive slice altogether. In fact, this is one instance where the cheaper option is also considered to be the better option; many Costco fans believe the food court pizza slices are superior to the whole pies, which the chain sells for $9.95 each.
Ikea breakfast plate
It's nearly impossible to find a main dish with two sides for less than $3.00 in 2026, but the Ikea food court is one major exception. The small breakfast plate is sold for $2.49 and includes scrambled eggs, two pieces of bacon, and small fried potatoes. While one might expect the portions of each of these to be quite small, customers have discovered quite the opposite; each of the dish's three components is piled up on the plate, ensuring you get a pretty remarkable amount of food given the low price. If you're really hungry and want to try Ikea's regular breakfast plate — which also features Swedish pancakes and lingonberry jam — it'll cost you $5.99, which I'd argue isn't a bad price for such a delicious addition.
Ikea pasta
Another great and shockingly affordable dish available at the Ikea food court is its pasta with marinara sauce. This simple combination isn't exactly expensive at other restaurants or food courts, but it's rare to find a tasty bowl of food for just $2.99. Some consumers have noticed you can get the pasta with some of Ikea's delicious meatballs added at no extra charge. This upgrades the basic entrée into something more delicious and is a great choice if you want to add some protein to the dish.
Costco Chicken Bake
The most expensive menu item on this list comes in the form of the Costco Chicken Bake, which costs $3.99. While this may seem like a lot compared to the other entries on this list, the Chicken Bake gives customers an incredible amount of substance and flavor for less than $5. Weighing in at over 12 ounces and containing 52 grams of protein, the Chicken Bake is a great choice for big eaters looking for something that's jam-packed with flavor while on a tight budget. This high protein count doesn't take away from the fact that the Kirkland Signature Chicken Bake is among the unhealthiest items at the Costco food court, but the chicken, Caesar dressing, mozzarella, and bacon all wrapped in cheesy pizza dough comes together to create a dish so delicious and iconic that it's worth giving a try if you're hungry and looking for something filling.