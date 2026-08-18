9 Hands-Down Cheapest Food Court Foods We Could Find In 2026

They might not have the large menus or the atmosphere of a great restaurant, but food courts are a beloved aspect of the shopping experience and the food choices are a key selling point, as are the relatively low prices. Food courts are often located within or directly outside of shopping centers to better provide consumers with the chance to enjoy a relaxing meal after a shopping trip without putting another massive dent in their budget.

There's no doubt that mall and shopping center food courts can't compete with the prices at the food courts in popular shopping warehouses like Costco, Sam's Club, and Ikea (which shouldn't be overlooked, as it's one of the cheapest places to eat). These stores have earned a fan base for quality menu items that are also affordable. We're going to zero in on some of the most budget-friendly options at each of these food courts so you know exactly where to get the best cheap eats after your next store visit.