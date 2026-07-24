Review: If You Could Eat America With A Spoon It Would Be The New Sam's Club Sundae

There seems to be no limit to what Sam's Club can do with a cup of soft serve and a handful of Club-ready mix-ins. This summer, the chain's usual soft serve sundae dessert snack gets a patriotic makeover to become the Member's Mark Americana Sundae, a fast food goodie with down-home vibes. It's a deconstructed take on apple pie à la mode that sandwiches the fruit filling between piles of frosty vanilla frozen yogurt topping and decorates it with an edible "U.S.A." ornament. As a limited-time offer made to salute the 250th birthday of the U.S., is it one of the secrets of the Sam's Club food court you'll wish you new about sooner, and one to try before the calendar runs down?

I took this classic combination for a test drive to see if it had the goods to stand up to the other desserts in the Sam's Club catalog. It's no secret that adding vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt is a well-known move for making an apple pie even better, but there's always room for what seems like a surefire phenomenon to veer off course.

Could this new all-American twist on the usual snack bar sweet treats be an item that becomes an annual tradition? The question was too tempting to ignore. So I grabbed a spoon and went all-in to find out what the Americana Sundae has to offer.