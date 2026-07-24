Review: If You Could Eat America With A Spoon It Would Be The New Sam's Club Sundae
There seems to be no limit to what Sam's Club can do with a cup of soft serve and a handful of Club-ready mix-ins. This summer, the chain's usual soft serve sundae dessert snack gets a patriotic makeover to become the Member's Mark Americana Sundae, a fast food goodie with down-home vibes. It's a deconstructed take on apple pie à la mode that sandwiches the fruit filling between piles of frosty vanilla frozen yogurt topping and decorates it with an edible "U.S.A." ornament. As a limited-time offer made to salute the 250th birthday of the U.S., is it one of the secrets of the Sam's Club food court you'll wish you new about sooner, and one to try before the calendar runs down?
I took this classic combination for a test drive to see if it had the goods to stand up to the other desserts in the Sam's Club catalog. It's no secret that adding vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt is a well-known move for making an apple pie even better, but there's always room for what seems like a surefire phenomenon to veer off course.
Could this new all-American twist on the usual snack bar sweet treats be an item that becomes an annual tradition? The question was too tempting to ignore. So I grabbed a spoon and went all-in to find out what the Americana Sundae has to offer.
How I sampled this sundae
To find a Sam's Club location near me that had the Member's Mark Americana Sundae on the menu, I consulted the warehouse chain's handy app. The word was good; the selection appeared to be available in the location up the street from me. But when I arrived, the worker let me know that despite the listing, the store had no more fixings to make the sundae. This set me off on a search for a Sam's Club that could still provide. If you're interested in finding one to try, don't rely on the app; call to make sure you can still get what you want before trucking in.
Once I had my sundae in hand, I took a highly scientific approach to my taste test. I started by sampling the topping all on its own to see what it adds to the soft serve. Then, I dug the spoon in deep to combine the pie with the frozen dessert to find out how the combination plays together. I gave myself the two-bite limit before making my assessment, only going back for the rest once I had determined the Americana Sundae's merits. My experiment psych professors would be so proud of my adaptation of the scientific method to this project.
What does this high-flying tribute to an American dessert classic taste like?
I didn't realize a cup of soft serve with a mashed-up piece of pie could surprise me, but the Americana Sundae pulled it off. Apple pie à la mode is obviously a winning combination, but something about having more soft serve than pie turns the concept on its head deliciously. Maybe there was more of the apple filling than crust in the portion I received, but it seems like just the right balance of textures to inspire me to dig into the center with abandon — no shame in my snacking game.
My first taste dug deep into the pie bits, resting underneath a swirled cap of soft serve. I was able to experience the pie more cleanly with this first swipe, and given my experience with Sam's Club pies, I'd have to rank its Honeycrisp Apple Lattice Pie as one of the club's finest. Honeycrisps are some of the best pie apples, known for their dependable sweetness. Here, they add a blast of bright flavor that blends beautifully with the creamy vanilla soft serve frozen yogurt.
My second bite scooped up equal parts pie and soft serve, and yet all the flavors were present and accounted for; no element went missing in the melee. And because it was so spectacular the first two times, I took another huge bite, just for the enjoyment of it. I also may have eaten the rest on the way home. Only my road mates and I know for sure.
Verdict: The Americana Sundae is a sweet, star-spangled success
If you're a fan of frosty treats with vintage sensibility, I highly recommend you get in on the Americana Sundae. It's a measured arrangement that doesn't leave you feeling overindulged with sweet stuff like the brownie or berry-based sundaes that make up the food court's regular dessert menu. While it may have been a clever promotion for America's 250th birthday, it's also a timeless combination that wouldn't be out of place as either a standard option or one that's offered several times throughout the year.
Maybe the best news here is that if you're craving a soft serve apple pie mash-up but miss the July window of opportunity, you can always pick up a Member's Mark Honeycrisp Apple Lattice Pie in the bakery section, score a cup of vanilla soft serve from the food court on your way out, and make your own version of this all-American treat. It may be a little more trouble than the one available behind the counter, but you won't regret your choices once you taste the magic.
It's worth checking the Sam's Club near you to see if they're still serving up the Americana Sundae in your area. Since you don't need a membership to enjoy the Sam's Club food court, you can try it without having to pay the annual fee, or shaking down a friend for their membership to get you through the doors.
The affordable treat is available for a limited-time only
The Americana Sundae was introduced in late June as a promotional tie-in to the greater America 250 and Fourth of July celebrations taking place. The extended promotion was due to last until July 31, 2026, though the caveat of "while supplies last" clearly cut that offer short in some instances. The price in my area was $1.86, which also is likely to vary among regions and markets.
The recipe for the latest Sam's Club specialty is a simple one: Take a cup of the food court's silky-smooth vanilla soft serve frozen yogurt and top it with mashed bits of the chain's Member's Mark Honeycrisp Apple Lattice Pie. Soft serve isn't just melted ice cream; it has its own silky texture that makes scooping out the pie pieces much easier. And since the pies used are located in the bakery section, the hope is that there's a fair amount of freshness — and availability — for the topping.
It was disappointing to find out not all locations were honoring the end date, which could mean there's a separate pie supply being stocked behind the counter. Still, if you're going to make an end date for your promo and use in-house ingredients, you should instruct all locations to keep making the sundaes until the timer runs out.