Sam's Club's New Sundae Is Here Just In Time For 4th Of July
Sam's Club's food court is famous for its tasty, inexpensive treats, and the retailer has just announced a new, limited-time sundae celebrating America's semiquincentennial: the Member's Mark Americana Sundae. The flavor? Apple pie, of course.
The Americana Sundae is a chilly twist on classic apple pie à la mode. It combines vanilla frozen yogurt with a crumble made from Member's Mark Honeycrisp Apple Pie, which is already a customer favorite. Customers can stop by the Sam's Club Cafe for a taste of the sundae anytime now until July 31. While the exact price varies by location, the dessert sells for less than $2.
The sundae isn't limited to members, either. Non-members can still eat at Sam's Club Cafes, and the dessert will be available at all American Sam's Club locations. The straightforward recipe means the sundae is easy to DIY at home, too. The retailer's Honeycrisp Apple Pie is available year-round, so members can still get a taste of the sundae after the limited run is over by pairing it with ice cream.
Sam's Club joins the long list of brands celebrating the Fourth of July
The Americana Sundae isn't the only way Sam's Club is marking the 4th of July. Customers can celebrate with star-spangled drinking glasses and flag-themed cupcakes found in-store. Plenty of other brands are launching limited-edition products, too. Snack-aisle favorites like Cheez-Its and Oreos are getting a patriotic makeover, while Dairy Queen is launching a red, white, and blue float for the 4th of July.
Sam's Club's sundaes are typically chosen by vote, but this time the club dropped the new sundae flavor without input from members. It seems like a celebration of democracy should call for a vote, but apparently the irony was lost on Sam's Club corporate. "The Club wanted to spotlight a classic summer flavor — hence their decision to move forward with apple pie," a Sam's Club representative told Food & Wine. Member input or not, it's hard to be mad at an apple pie sundae. Pair the sundae with one of Sam's Club's hot dogs (which are even cheaper than Costco's) for the perfect, all-American summer treat.