Sam's Club's New Sundae Is Here Just In Time For 4th Of July

Sam's Club's food court is famous for its tasty, inexpensive treats, and the retailer has just announced a new, limited-time sundae celebrating America's semiquincentennial: the Member's Mark Americana Sundae. The flavor? Apple pie, of course.

The Americana Sundae is a chilly twist on classic apple pie à la mode. It combines vanilla frozen yogurt with a crumble made from Member's Mark Honeycrisp Apple Pie, which is already a customer favorite. Customers can stop by the Sam's Club Cafe for a taste of the sundae anytime now until July 31. While the exact price varies by location, the dessert sells for less than $2.

The sundae isn't limited to members, either. Non-members can still eat at Sam's Club Cafes, and the dessert will be available at all American Sam's Club locations. The straightforward recipe means the sundae is easy to DIY at home, too. The retailer's Honeycrisp Apple Pie is available year-round, so members can still get a taste of the sundae after the limited run is over by pairing it with ice cream.