Dairy Queen Is Coming For Sonic This 4th Of July With This Brand New Treat

The 4th of July is just around the corner, which means backyard cookouts, sparklers, and patriotic menu options at your favorite fast food joints. The Takeout briefly covered one of those treats in the form of Sonic's Red, White, and Blue Slush Float while detailing fast food chains with deep discounts in June 2026. Now it seems that won't be the only tri-colored quick-serve dessert around during the holiday, as it's recently been reported that Dairy Queen is releasing an eerily similar treat sometime in the near future.

A food blogger who goes by Snackolator reported on their social media accounts that DQ is planning to roll out the Stars & Stripes Misty Slush Float soon, possibly in July. They announced the confection will consist of Dairy Queen's soft serve, blue raspberry Misty Slush, cherry Misty Slush, and a smattering of star sprinkles on top. Sonic's latest creation is different in that it uses strawberry fruit with blue raspberry flavor and soft serve (no sprinkles, sadly) to make its float, but it's hard to ignore the resemblance.

Whether it was already in the works or Dairy Queen was touched with inspiration when it saw Sonic's latest treat is anyone's guess. It's fair to note that Dairy Queen is mum on whether or not there's any legitimacy to the claim this new dessert is coming out soon. However, one tidbit of information in the comments section of Snackolator's Instagram post may lend some credibility to the claim.