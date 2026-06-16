Dairy Queen Is Coming For Sonic This 4th Of July With This Brand New Treat
The 4th of July is just around the corner, which means backyard cookouts, sparklers, and patriotic menu options at your favorite fast food joints. The Takeout briefly covered one of those treats in the form of Sonic's Red, White, and Blue Slush Float while detailing fast food chains with deep discounts in June 2026. Now it seems that won't be the only tri-colored quick-serve dessert around during the holiday, as it's recently been reported that Dairy Queen is releasing an eerily similar treat sometime in the near future.
A food blogger who goes by Snackolator reported on their social media accounts that DQ is planning to roll out the Stars & Stripes Misty Slush Float soon, possibly in July. They announced the confection will consist of Dairy Queen's soft serve, blue raspberry Misty Slush, cherry Misty Slush, and a smattering of star sprinkles on top. Sonic's latest creation is different in that it uses strawberry fruit with blue raspberry flavor and soft serve (no sprinkles, sadly) to make its float, but it's hard to ignore the resemblance.
Whether it was already in the works or Dairy Queen was touched with inspiration when it saw Sonic's latest treat is anyone's guess. It's fair to note that Dairy Queen is mum on whether or not there's any legitimacy to the claim this new dessert is coming out soon. However, one tidbit of information in the comments section of Snackolator's Instagram post may lend some credibility to the claim.
Dairy Queen's new dessert could be out soon
Some folks may already be drooling at the prospect of diving into Dairy Queen's festive Stars & Stripes Misty Slush Float, but given how people can say anything on the internet it's best not to believe it until you see it (or DQ confirms its release). One person who claims to be associated with Dairy Queen did make a comment that should give folks hope that Snackolator's insider info is correct. They said, "I can confirm these are coming like next week. I'm so excited. We just got some of the stuff in yesterday."
The comment wasn't just referring to the red, white, and blue treat. It seems folks who are getting bored with the chain's current lineup of Blizzards and Dairy Queen's iconic dipped cones will soon have the chance to try three additional Blizzard flavors along with the patriotic slush float. A Biscoff Cookie Blizzard, Mexican-Style Hot Chocolate Blizzard, and Strawberry Mango Mochi Blizzard are all slated to be released soon, if Snackolator's information is correct.
Truth be told, people in the comment section of the Instagram and Facebook posts were far more excited about the new Blizzards than the slush float, with the latter barely receiving any attention. Given that it's an obvious mimicry of Sonic's latest dessert, perhaps that's appropriate.