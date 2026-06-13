11 Fast Food Chains With Deep Discounts In June 2026
Periodically throughout the year, fast food companies release limited-time offers via new menu items, promotional partnerships, deep discounts on fan favorites, or all of the above. Of course, with so many chains in existence, it can be a dizzying endeavor to stay informed about them all. But not knowing about what may be the best deal of the year at one of your favorite quick-serve restaurants means you could miss out on significant savings, so hunting down those special offers is a must for budget-conscious fast food aficionados.
In an effort to save folks a little time and also the headache of researching every fast food joint under the sun, we've compiled a list of some of the ways people can save some dough at various fast food restaurants this June. Combo deals, BOGOs, and discounts on memberships or entertainment options are some of the features fast food chains are promoting this month to get revenue flowing (except in Bermuda, where fast food restaurants are banned). There's a short window to take advantage of some of these bargains, so make sure to get them while you can before they're gone for good.
Arby's
Arby's has the meats, and this month it's also got the deals. Arby's Rewards members have a chance once a week in June to score a BOGO on the best side you can order at Arby's — curly fries. That, or any other side other than the White Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese. They can also get a free sandwich by signing up for texts from the Arby's app. Not interested in becoming a rewards member? You can still grab the $7.99 Meat & 3 Box, which includes your choice of a Crispy Chicken Sandwich or Ham & Swiss Melt, three side dishes, and a beverage.
Burger King
The home of the Whopper has a special just for the kiddos this June. Crown Nuggets are back for a limited time, and when children order a 4-piece as part of a King Jr. Meal for $3.99 they'll also receive a custom, co-branded 4-pack of Crayola crayons as well as a crown and a bag they can doodle on. Additionally, Burger King is giving Royal Perks members the opportunity to secure a 40% discount on a Walmart+ membership. Normally $12.95, folks will only have to pay $7.77 to take advantage of the discounts and perks only available to Walmart+ members.
Dairy Queen
Folks can order Dairy Queen's iconic dipped cones and other sweet treats year-round, but in June 2026 the chain is offering customers a bargain on something more substantial. The $7 Meal Deal might not be the most creatively named promotion on the fast food block, but with three chicken strips, fries, a medium drink, and a sundae, it's an affordable way to snag a complete meal. Anyone who wants a more satisfying dessert included can pay an extra $2 to upgrade to a small Drumstick Blizzard Treat with peanuts.
Dunkin'
Another imaginatively titled bargain in June 2026 is Dunkin's $6 Meal Deal. For about the same price as one of Starbucks' handcrafted drinks, folks can get their morning perk with a medium hot or iced coffee and fuel up for the day along with two Wake Up Wraps. The made-to-order breakfast wraps feature egg, cheese, and the customer's choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage folded into a flour tortilla. Don't wait too long to land a cheap breakfast from the establishment formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts, because the $6 Meal Deal is only available for a limited time.
Jimmy John's
When those midday hunger pains strike, Jimmy John's has a bargain that will satisfy both your stomach and your wallet. The $8.99 Meal Deal might also be lacking creativity in its title (seriously, is the same marketing department naming all fast food promotions these days?), but it delivers on value with a sandwich, chips, and a drink for less than $10. The offer is limited to an 8-inch Vito, Turkey Tom, or The Pepe. For what it's worth, The Takeout ranked all three of these subs as some of the best sandwiches to order from Jimmy John's.
McDonald's
McDonald's is offering up bargains this month with its limited-time $4 Meal Deals for breakfast and $5 Meal Deals for later in the day. What's more, the world champion of the fast food industry is recognizing greatness this June with limited-edition cups featuring one of nine prominent FIFA World Cup athletes (including one cup with Grimace in a soccer uniform). Securing one of the cups is as simple as ordering a Big Mac or a 10-piece McNugget meal if you're ordering during the day or a Sausage Biscuit with Egg or a Sausage McMuffin with Egg if you're ordering breakfast.
Popeyes
Popeyes is promoting multiple deals this month, the first of which is a straightforward digital exclusive offer of two chicken sandwiches (classic or spicy) for $9 from June 11 through June 21. Customers who want to pay less for a meal are in luck, as the chain's $6 Big Box meal has returned to the menu and includes a 2-piece signature chicken or 3-piece tenders as well as two sides and a biscuit. For a limited time, Popeyes is also promoting its $20 Family Meal which features an 11-piece tender or 9-piece signature chicken, both of which come with a large side and four mouthwatering biscuits.
Shake Shack
Although Shake Shack is known as one of the more expensive fast food chains, it's offering some stellar deals in June. From June 8 to June 17, customers can receive a free ShackBurger with the purchase of a Smoky BBQ Sandwich by using the promo code BONUSBURGER at checkout. If chicken is more your thing, you can score a free Chicken Shack or Chicken Shack Lettuce every Sunday by spending more than $10 and entering the code CHICKENSUNDAY.
Sonic
Except for people who live in the few states without a Sonic location, fans of the drive-in chain can get filled up on the cheap by ordering the $7 Big Deal Meal. The combo includes a Sonic cheeseburger, small chicken bites, a medium fries or tots, and a medium drink — a small feast for just seven smackaroos. For anyone feeling patriotic with America's 250th anniversary approaching, Sonic is also selling a Red, White, and Blue Slush Float featuring vanilla soft serve, real strawberries, and blue raspberry flavor for a topical $2.50.
Subway
While there are signs that Subway has been struggling in recent years, it isn't done trying to wow customers just yet. Beginning June 11, folks can tack an extra $1 onto any meal for a collectable "Moana" cup and $15 off a single ticket to see Disney's live-action movie via Fandango. Just snap a picture of your receipt, submit it to Subway's website with your information, and once approved you'll get an email with a promo code to see "Moana" when it debuts on July 10 for $15 less than a regular ticket price.
White Castle
White Castle has been serving up its classic sliders with the not-so-secret ingredient that gives them their signature flavor for over 100 years. This June, customers can pick up 10 of them for just $8.99 (normally, that would set folks back $12.50). The fast food restaurant that helped turn around beef's bad reputation in the 1920s is only offering these cheap sliders by the sack-full for a limited time, so people shouldn't dawdle if enjoying a whole mess of mini burgers sounds like a good time.