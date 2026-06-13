11 Fast Food Chains With Deep Discounts In June 2026

Periodically throughout the year, fast food companies release limited-time offers via new menu items, promotional partnerships, deep discounts on fan favorites, or all of the above. Of course, with so many chains in existence, it can be a dizzying endeavor to stay informed about them all. But not knowing about what may be the best deal of the year at one of your favorite quick-serve restaurants means you could miss out on significant savings, so hunting down those special offers is a must for budget-conscious fast food aficionados.

In an effort to save folks a little time and also the headache of researching every fast food joint under the sun, we've compiled a list of some of the ways people can save some dough at various fast food restaurants this June. Combo deals, BOGOs, and discounts on memberships or entertainment options are some of the features fast food chains are promoting this month to get revenue flowing (except in Bermuda, where fast food restaurants are banned). There's a short window to take advantage of some of these bargains, so make sure to get them while you can before they're gone for good.