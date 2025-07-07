The Absolute Best Side You Can Order At Arby's

Let's not play coy here; Arby's is a decent restaurant, and sure, they may have the "meats," but many of us go there for one thing, and one thing only — delicious curly fries. This lovely, longstanding addition to its roster of food selections sets Arby's apart from the standard burger and plain fries combination, which can get monotonous at times. That's why, for many of us, curly fries are the main reason to drop by for a visit. And unsurprisingly, when The Takeout ranked all of Arby's sides from worst to best, they easily came out on top.

Interestingly, it's not just the fact that they are curly that makes these fries special. Arby's take are seasoned in such a way that it actually sticks, giving every bite the perfect balance of spice, crunch, and salt. The shape helps too; those spirals aren't just there to score cool points — they trap flavor and texture in a way straight fries just can't compete with. Although Arby's doesn't really seem to be that high on the fast food chain, generally speaking, customers go back for the curly fries, which are arguably second only to maybe Rally's, at a push.

And I'm a big kid at heart so I'm going the curly route, always. If you've ever been to Arby's, you've probably had them. And if you haven't, they're definitely the first thing you should try.