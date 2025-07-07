The Absolute Best Side You Can Order At Arby's
Let's not play coy here; Arby's is a decent restaurant, and sure, they may have the "meats," but many of us go there for one thing, and one thing only — delicious curly fries. This lovely, longstanding addition to its roster of food selections sets Arby's apart from the standard burger and plain fries combination, which can get monotonous at times. That's why, for many of us, curly fries are the main reason to drop by for a visit. And unsurprisingly, when The Takeout ranked all of Arby's sides from worst to best, they easily came out on top.
Interestingly, it's not just the fact that they are curly that makes these fries special. Arby's take are seasoned in such a way that it actually sticks, giving every bite the perfect balance of spice, crunch, and salt. The shape helps too; those spirals aren't just there to score cool points — they trap flavor and texture in a way straight fries just can't compete with. Although Arby's doesn't really seem to be that high on the fast food chain, generally speaking, customers go back for the curly fries, which are arguably second only to maybe Rally's, at a push.
And I'm a big kid at heart so I'm going the curly route, always. If you've ever been to Arby's, you've probably had them. And if you haven't, they're definitely the first thing you should try.
Why Arby's fries hit different
A big part of what makes Arby's curly fries so satisfying is how they're made. Unlike fast food fries that typically go straight from freezer to fryer, Arby's takes a more thoughtful approach. The fries are first blanched and parcooked, a method that helps lock in that delectably fluffy, soft interior while preparing the surface for an extra crispy finish. This prep step isn't standard practice, but it clearly makes a difference. Then comes the batter, which is where they really raise the bar. Arby's coats its curly fries in a blend of garlic, onion, salt, and other spices that gives them that deep golden hue and signature bold flavor. It's not overwhelming, but it's far from boring, and every bite has that crisp, savory punch, whether it's from a thick twist or one of those extra crispy ends that practically shatters when you bite into it.
This seasoned coating is also very consistent; I've never been to an Arby's that didn't have tasty curly fries. They've never been bland, and each fry holds onto its spice mix from kitchen to takeout bag, which means you're not risking being left with under-seasoned bites halfway through your meal. Even better, they stay crispy longer than your average fry, so they still hold up if you're grabbing them to go.
Arby's curly fries aren't just good on their own either — dipping them is half the fun. You can opt for the Arby's Sauce, the Horsey Sauce, or just plain ketchup, as the spiral shape means more surface area for scooping up whatever you like. Truthfully, they're so good that you don't even need a sandwich to justify ordering them. When a side dish can turn into the main event, you know you've got something special.