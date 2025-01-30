Here's How Fast Food Curly Fries Are Really Made

Curly fries are the undeniable champion when it comes to fast food sides. Whether it's Wendy's, McDonald's, or Burger King, fries are a must, even if some fast food fries are better than others. But curly fries — those crispy, seasoned spirals — always seem to win; even against waffle, twice-cooked, or crinkle-cut fries. Ever notice how Arby's fries have that irresistible seasoning? Well, the secret behind these curly fries isn't just in the shape or the seasoning, but the way they're made.

Curly fries are typically created using a spiralizer — either a small tabletop version or an industrial fry cutter that can crank out large batches. Arby's, for example, runs its potatoes through a high-speed water system at 60 miles an hour, and into a cutter that creates those perfect coils. The fries are then blanched, dried, and coated with batter to add flavor. Curly fry seasoning tends to consist of garlic powder, paprika, onion powder, cayenne pepper, and cornmeal. After a brief fry in hot oil (about 30 seconds), they're frozen, packaged, and shipped out. When you order curly fries at your local Arby's, the fries are given a final fry, in-store. Today, Arby's curly fries are produced by ConAgra Foods. But other fast food chains follow a similar process using industrial spiralizers and the perfect seasonings.