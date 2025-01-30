Here's How Fast Food Curly Fries Are Really Made
Curly fries are the undeniable champion when it comes to fast food sides. Whether it's Wendy's, McDonald's, or Burger King, fries are a must, even if some fast food fries are better than others. But curly fries — those crispy, seasoned spirals — always seem to win; even against waffle, twice-cooked, or crinkle-cut fries. Ever notice how Arby's fries have that irresistible seasoning? Well, the secret behind these curly fries isn't just in the shape or the seasoning, but the way they're made.
Curly fries are typically created using a spiralizer — either a small tabletop version or an industrial fry cutter that can crank out large batches. Arby's, for example, runs its potatoes through a high-speed water system at 60 miles an hour, and into a cutter that creates those perfect coils. The fries are then blanched, dried, and coated with batter to add flavor. Curly fry seasoning tends to consist of garlic powder, paprika, onion powder, cayenne pepper, and cornmeal. After a brief fry in hot oil (about 30 seconds), they're frozen, packaged, and shipped out. When you order curly fries at your local Arby's, the fries are given a final fry, in-store. Today, Arby's curly fries are produced by ConAgra Foods. But other fast food chains follow a similar process using industrial spiralizers and the perfect seasonings.
The glorious mass production of curly fries
Who do we thank for the uniform curly fries we enjoy today at fast food restaurants like Jack in the Box? The simple answer is Simplot, the industrial food manufacturer that revolutionized the production of curly fries. Founded by J.R. Simplot, not only did Simplot pioneer the mass production of curly fries, but the company also introduced the iconic seasoning that's now an industry standard. Even McDonald's gets its fries from Simplot. In 2021, Simplot launched its SeasonedCRISP Delivery+ Fries that stay perfectly crispy for 40 minutes after heating.
While Simplot made curly fries easy to find, making them at home gives you a chance to experiment with your own seasoning mix and control the crispiness — because sometimes that extra crunch is exactly what's needed. Just grab the best potatoes for making french fries (those would be russet potatoes); spiralize them with spiral scissors or a tabletop spiralizer; soak or blanch the fries; and then coat them with your favorite seasoned batter. After a quick fry at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll have a crispy, spiraled exterior with a baked potato-like inside. Next time you're feeling like fries can elevate your mediocre burger or you want to make a Pittsburgh salad topped with fries, consider the curly version of your favorite spud.