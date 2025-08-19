Why Fast Food Restaurants Are Banned In Bermuda
Fast food chains gained popularity in the U.S. during the mid-20th century. Their convenience and low price quickly helped them spread like wildfire all over the world. Some nations welcome their arrival as a sign of globalization, but others refuse to fall victim to the culinary homogeneity they create. One such place is Bermuda, a British territory that floats in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean. Back in 1977, the island passed the Foreign Restaurants Act, banning chains from other countries from opening franchises on the island. The law was meant to protect local businesses and help the island keep its uniqueness.
Some locals kept trying, though, with one business group filing a proposal to open a McDonald's in the 1990s. Instead, the government passed the Prohibited Restaurants Act of 1997, reinforcing the illegality of operating a restaurant connected to a foreign brand. While we struggle today to justify the cost of overpriced fast food chains, Bermuda remains blissfully free from the uninspired menus of chain restaurants.
There is one exception to the rule: A single KFC. The restaurant was already operating when the 1977 law passed, so it has been allowed to remain on the island. It's important to note that the laws don't just target fast food chains, but any foreign chain. This makes this lonesome KFC truly unique among Bermudian restaurants. Still, it seems like a waste to go to a remote island only to have something you can find at home.
What to eat in Bermuda instead of fast food
Instead of crying over a lack of yellow arches in Bermuda, rejoice in the amazing opportunity to try delicious local dishes. Fish dominates Bermudan cuisine and is used in a variety of inventive and surprising ways. Dig into some warm and generously seasoned fish chowder. Locals pair the shredded fish, minced potatoes, and vegetables with a bit of Gosling's Black Seal rum. Or swap British fish and chips for codfish and potatoes. This traditional Sunday meal is served with cornbread, avocados, bananas, and hard-boiled eggs. And if you're craving fast food, go for the Bermudian version: the fried fish sandwich. The crispy protein is served with hot sauce and coleslaw in between slices of bread. Affordable and caloric, each bite of this dish delivers a contrast of textures and flavors that is absolutely delightful. McDonald's golden-colored filet-o-fish could never!
If you do ever crave foreign food, don't worry! Bermuda has many restaurants that serve international fare (the law is against chains, not cuisines themselves!). Little Venice, for instance, is the island's most respected Italian restaurant and has been operating for more than half a century. The elegant Fourways Restaurant gets inspiration for its dishes from all over the world. It serves everything from escargot to New Zealand rack of lamb and fjord salmon over quinoa. At the Frog & Onion Pub, you'll get an English pub setting with a French and Bermudian menu. Wherever you end up eating, we guarantee you'll forget all about fast food chains.