Why Fast Food Restaurants Are Banned In Bermuda

Fast food chains gained popularity in the U.S. during the mid-20th century. Their convenience and low price quickly helped them spread like wildfire all over the world. Some nations welcome their arrival as a sign of globalization, but others refuse to fall victim to the culinary homogeneity they create. One such place is Bermuda, a British territory that floats in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean. Back in 1977, the island passed the Foreign Restaurants Act, banning chains from other countries from opening franchises on the island. The law was meant to protect local businesses and help the island keep its uniqueness.

Some locals kept trying, though, with one business group filing a proposal to open a McDonald's in the 1990s. Instead, the government passed the Prohibited Restaurants Act of 1997, reinforcing the illegality of operating a restaurant connected to a foreign brand. While we struggle today to justify the cost of overpriced fast food chains, Bermuda remains blissfully free from the uninspired menus of chain restaurants.

There is one exception to the rule: A single KFC. The restaurant was already operating when the 1977 law passed, so it has been allowed to remain on the island. It's important to note that the laws don't just target fast food chains, but any foreign chain. This makes this lonesome KFC truly unique among Bermudian restaurants. Still, it seems like a waste to go to a remote island only to have something you can find at home.