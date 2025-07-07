The Most Overpriced Fast Food Chains In The US, According To Customer Reviews
We'll be the first to admit, spending more than desired on fast food isn't fun. With the effects of inflation seen at nearly every turn, paying top dollar for something you could essentially make at home is the last thing many of us want to do. Still, since fast food tends to be tasty and convenient, the majority of us will still find ourselves whipping in and out of drive-thrus with little to no willpower to stop it. So, what can be done?
In this post, we're detailing some of the most overpriced fast food options as reported by customers, in an effort to help you hold onto your extra change. Bear in mind that many of the "expensive" prices mentioned for each restaurant are based on customer opinion and may be subjective depending on your definition of "overpriced." We know that some fast food establishments may employ different sourcing methods or offer higher-quality food; however, this article seeks to focus on the prices themselves, without spending too much time reflecting on the reasons why.
With that, join us as we embark upon our journey to uncover the most overpriced fast food chains, according to customers.
Chipotle
Chipotle is a burrito chain that's captured hearts for years, and though it has no shortage of controversy following its stint with norovirus from 2015 to 2018, the company is reportedly still going strong. That said, a few once-faithful customers are turning away from the chain, not because it's making them sick, but rather, because Chipotle's prices are no longer sustainable.
We've run across a couple of posts on Reddit with customers lamenting the fact that a standard burrito or bowl costs $9 and up. But this price is only the start; if you desire to order anything outside of the classic options already included in menu pricing, expect the cost of your meal to soar, making the purchase hard to justify in the eyes of some patrons.
One Redditor describes their burrito order of double steak with queso and guacamole, a side of chips and guac, and a Mexican Coke as costing over $19. We took to the menu to verify, and sure enough — double meat, guac, and queso on the burrito alone will cost at least an extra $10 in our area. Add to that a side of guac and chips and a drink, and you'll easily top $19. As you can see, dining at Chipotle with a big appetite may cost you, which is the reason that many customers believe this popular burrito chain is one of the most overpriced fast food restaurants out there.
Dave's Hot Chicken
Dave's Hot Chicken might bring the heat in terms of flavor, but its prices will come as a shock to those who don't dine at the establishment much. Some have taken to Reddit to voice their concerns over Dave's Hot Chicken's jarring prices, claiming that even a simple 10-tender meal comes at an alarming cost of $45. We did our due diligence to fact-check the matter, and the rumors are true — a Hot Box of 10 tenders costs the amount claimed, without drinks and sides. Tacking on side dishes like kale slaw, mac and cheese, or cheese fries will set you back at least an additional $3 to 4 each, meaning you can expect to pay a pretty penny when ordering big at Dave's Hot Chicken.
So, why the hefty price tag? Apparently, the size of Dave's Hot Chicken tenders has a lot to do with its higher costs. According to fans, Dave's Hot Chicken tenders aren't only delicious but huge. Because the portion sizes are so big, even a couple of chicken tenders can work to satisfy an appetite. Still, there are some who won't accept the colossal size of the tenders as a plausible excuse, and as a result, have vowed to head in the other direction. Ultimately, whether shelling out the big bucks for oversized tenders is worth it is up to you; from what we can tell, customer opinion is split.
Shake Shack
A study conducted by Preply hints at a reality some of us know all too well: Shake Shack isn't your average cheap fast food joint. While most would agree that it's indeed delicious, the overwhelming consensus is that the popular burger joint is grossly overpriced. "[Shake Shack offers] a good burger but [it's] way over-hyped," one customer explains. "It's always packed, and my relatives up north rave over it. I'd put a lot of other burger places in front of it."
A quick rundown of the menu pretty much sums it up. At the time of publication, the cheapest Shake Shack burger is the single-patty option, listed at $7.49 without cheese, a side, or drink. Double and triple burgers cost up to $12.99, while fancier options, like the Triple Smoke Shack Burger, cost $15.49 and up. If you must have fries and a drink, know that you'll pay at least another $6 since an order of french fries alone costs $4.99.
One way Shake Shack at least attempts to slash prices is by offering its fountain drinks for $1 when ordered through the app, but after spending an arm and a leg on the meal itself, we almost feel entitled to the discount.
Raising Cane's
Lest you think Raising Cane's is a more affordable chicken tender alternative to Dave's Hot Chicken, think again. Though the prices aren't quite as harrowing, customers still complain about the cost of the box options, with choices like "The Caniac," which offers six chicken tenders, fries, coleslaw, a drink, and Texas toast for over $15. Some patrons even claim that despite the increase in price, the tenders at Raising Cane's seem to have shrunk in size compared to what they were years ago.
Thankfully, there are ways to get your tender fix without breaking the bank. As one Redditor pointed out, Sam's Club offers crinkle cut fries (which happen to be one of Sam's Club's many food items priced at under $10) and even sells 5-pound boxes of chicken tenders costing a little over $18 each. This means you can buy several pounds of chicken tenders and fries to satiate your cravings for days, without having to rely on Raising Cane's for only a few tenders per meal. Pretty cool, huh?
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings is known for delicious, shortening-fried traditional chicken wings, but like many others on the list, this popular chicken franchise doesn't hold back in terms of cost. We found several disgruntled patrons on Reddit and Facebook bemoaning the fact that a seemingly simple order can cost well over $15. This is especially true if you plan to enjoy your wings with something other than fries; options like onion rings and cheese curds are currently priced at nearly double the amount of a standard order of fries.
Thankfully, at B-Dubs, you have options. Though it might be intuitive to order your wings and side dishes separately, the far wiser choice is to look over the Buffalo Wild Wings Value Bundle menu before placing an order. Admittedly, the Buffalo Wild Wing's value menu may not satisfy all your needs in terms of offerings, but at least it gives you an opportunity to try to bundle your favorite eats without breaking the bank. And while even these "value" prices are arguably high compared to, say, your typical burger and fry fast food chain, it sure beats paying for each food item separately.
Five Guys
Featuring hand-smashed burgers and fresh-cut fries, Five Guys has some of the best fast food burgers we've ever sunk our teeth into. Even so, when it comes to pricing, expect this tasty D.C.-area favorite to leave you reeling. There's no shortage of folks willing to express their concerns about the cost of menu items from the chain, with some customers going so far as to post their exorbitant receipts online. One such receipt shows a bacon cheeseburger, "little" fry, and soda, all of which came up to a shocking $22. And we know this to be true — according to the Five Guys online menu, the cheapest burger you can purchase costs a little over $8 without fries or a drink added.
To be fair, Five Guys has recently introduced a new option to its menu, which allows customers to place an order for a combo meal that includes a little burger, little fry, and regular drink for $13.99, as of the time of publication. Want a larger fry option or an extra patty on your burger? Doing so will cost you, with some upgrades $3 or more a pop. No matter which way you slice it, if you find yourself with a bigger appetite, expect to pay more than you may have bargained for when visiting your local Five Guys.
Starbucks
It probably doesn't surprise you to find Starbucks on our list of overpriced fast food restaurants — the chain isn't exactly known for budget-friendly coffee. Starbucks has landed itself in hot water amongst patrons, with many claiming they can no longer justify the price they pay for their favorite snacks and drinks.
Of course, how much your Starbucks order will actually cost depends heavily on how much you customize your order. While a standard grande coffee drink can set you back on its own, deviating from the norm by choosing to toss in additional syrups, shots, or toppings will do a number on your wallet. So much so, in fact, that a member of our own The Takeout staff ventured out to create the most expensive Starbucks drink you can order on the app, which totaled up to a grand sum of nearly $45. Yikes!
Needless to say, Starbucks is definitely one of the most overpriced fast food options out there, and unlike Burger King, having it your way at this popular café may leave you giving your receipt a double-take.
Panera Bread
Starbucks isn't the only café to come under customer scrutiny for dishing up outrageous prices; some fans accuse Panera Bread of increasing its prices while simultaneously decreasing the quality of its food. "What really got me was the 'shrinkflation' at Panera," one Redditor complains. "My once-weekly go-to was the Chicken Frontega ... a couple months back, I got it, and there was barely any chicken on the sandwich. I have dialed back my visits since."
After taking a quick peek at the menu, we can confirm that a visit to Panera Bread may cost you more than your average fast food place. The Ciabatta Cheesesteak with chips, for example, costs over $12 in our area. Remember that you'll still need to pay for your beverage separately, meaning you'll shell out an additional $3 or so if you aren't planning to drink water. Want to finish things off with a sweet treat? Most Panera Bread baked goods cost between $2 and $5, consequently increasing the price of your meal to at least $17.
One way you could potentially save money at Panera Bread is by ordering a "Value Duet" meal, but we'd recommend doing this only when your appetite is tame; otherwise, you might find yourself disappointed with its modest portion sizes. Oh, and in case you think you'll skirt by with "just a salad," know that most salads containing meat cost just as much as a sandwich, usually around $11 and up.
KFC
Back in the '90s, it wasn't uncommon to cop a two-piece chicken dinner complete with two sides from KFC for around $5 or less. These days? Expect to pay at least double that amount. Although not quite as expensive as Dave's Hot Chicken, some patrons are still unhappy with KFC's pricing. One customer claims to have been to KFC only a couple of years ago, and the cost was much lower than what it is now.
We conducted some research and found that most combo meals range from $9 to $13, depending on the items you order. All combos include a side dish, biscuit, and drink, which is more than we can say for some of the other fast food restaurants on this list. Nevertheless, former KFC devotees still aren't pleased, with only a few musings from guests and workers about why things are so expensive found on Reddit. Sigh!
Chick-fil-A
Prices at Chick-fil-A are somewhat expensive, though we'll admit that categorizing it as such is debatable. The average chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A will usually run around $5 to 6 give or take, depending on where you live. When fries are added to the mix, you'll pay an extra $2, though other side dishes, like mac and cheese, fruit cups, or side salads might set you back by $4. Don't forget about your drink! When ordered separately, it will cost between $2 and 3.
Of course, Chick-fil-A offers combo meals, and though taking advantage of these options will certainly save you cash, the average price of the meal is still close to $10. Depending on your budget, this might seem like quite a bit, especially if you have several mouths to feed. Salad fan? Chick-fil-A may sport fresh-made salads on its menu, but they also tend to cost a pretty penny, at $9 or more at the time of publication. Thus, though not the worst we've seen, Chick-fil-A certainly isn't cheap, meaning you might need to double-check your wallet before hopping in line at this local fast food chain.
Arby's
Like it or not, there are people out there who see Arby's as nothing but greasy and gross. Still, the chain has quite a few fans that still love the place, though most would agree the pricing has gotten quite high. Customers have taken to Reddit to comment on how outrageously priced many of the Arby's menu items are, wondering what gives. According to some sources, several items have seen a markup in recent years, with items like the Kid's Roast Beef Meal soaring as high as 40%.
After glancing over the menu, we can certainly see why even Arby's patrons are in a huff. While some may see paying over $5 for a single sandwich as the way of the world these days, others totally oppose it, especially those who weren't too keen on Arby's food to begin with. Items like the Half Pound Beef and Cheddar Sandwich are priced as high as $8 in our area, and that's without a side dish or drink added. Tack those on, and you're easily looking at paying over $12 for a single meal. Whether or not its worth the coin depends on your cravings, but as for us, we're not sure spending that much at Arby's is worth it.
Jersey Mike's
Don't get us wrong — here at The Takeout, we love Jersey Mike's and can even hip you to several hacks that make the Jersey Mike's ordering process even easier. That said, it can get pretty darn expensive, with a single "regular" sub costing over $10 for the sammie alone. Granted, there are many ordering options available at Jersey Mike's, including cheaper offerings like mini subs. Even so, we know from experience that a miniature sub from the chain isn't quite enough to satisfy larger appetites, meaning those looking for a filling meal may need to spend a bit more than planned.
Going back to our regular-sized Jersey Mike's sub example, this simple menu item usually goes for anywhere from $8 to 11 , which is a lot considering that adding chips and a drink will cost you an extra $4, at the very least. As of the time of publication, Jersey Mike's doesn't offer combo meals, meaning what you see is what you get in terms of pricing. In the mood for extra toppings? Though Jersey Mike's doesn't charge for most additions, some will require you to cough up the extra change. Adding options like hot honey, extra cheese, bacon, and pepperoni to your sub may cause your bill to skyrocket, leaving you wondering why your order total ended up so much more than the advertised cost. Ultimately, we still think Jersey Mike's is worth it, but whether or not you feel the same will totally depend on your level of affection for the chain.
Burger King
We weren't originally going to include Burger King as a part of our overpriced fast food restaurant lineup, but after looking over the menu, it almost seems mandatory. You see, Burger King has a large assortment of options available, with some items costing anywhere between a couple of bucks to more than we've seen most places charge for a single burger. Options like the Texas Double Whopper are priced at over $9, while the Triple Whopper costs around $10 in our area. Make it a part of a large combo, and you're looking at over $15 — for Burger King.
Listen, we aren't trying to throw shade here, but we think there's a big difference between spending $15 on burgers and fries at Burger King versus a sit-in eatery where the food is likely to be of a comparable price yet higher quality. For some, a burger might not be worth paying more than $5 for no matter where you order, but we think most would agree that $15 on a fast food BK meal feels a little like robbery. Even In-N-Out Burger (which is the favorite burger of several celebrity chefs, by the way) costs less, at only a little over $8 for a combo meal as of the time of publication. Take it for what it's worth, but Burger King is definitely among one of the higher-priced fast food chains out there.