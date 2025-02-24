Ordering Mistakes Everyone Makes At Jersey Mike's
If you've ever been to Jersey Mike's, you know how yummy the subs can be. Each sandwich is traditionally topped with thinly sliced meats and cheeses and layered with fresh veggies, an olive oil blend, and red wine vinegar (yes, it's considered non-alcoholic) — yum. Still, Jersey Mike's isn't quite like Subway, and there are things you should know about ordering at this popular sandwich chain to make your experience an easier one for both you and the Jersey Mike's staff.
In the following post, we're exploring some of the most common mistakes people make when ordering at Jersey Mike's and how to fix them. We'll analyze everything from the ordering process to how you can save the big bucks, especially if you dine at the sandwich chain often. We've also included fun ways you can jazz up your sandwich, along with several other tips and tricks you'll love to know. So, without further ado, let's dive into the most common ordering mistakes everyone makes when dining at Jersey Mike's.
Ordering your sub in the incorrect order
When ordering a sub at Jersey Mike's, the way you place your order matters. Since Jersey Mike's works as an assembly line, you'll need to approach the counter with your sub size, type, and bread selection already in mind. If you're ordering a cold sub, tell your sandwich artist your selections and wait; they will slice your meat and cheese and grab your bread before moving to the toppings section, where you can feel free to list any you want. It may feel annoying and maybe even a little awkward to wait, but unless you like repeating yourself, it's best to bring your patience with you.
With that said, there are times when you might want to go ahead and let your Jersey Mike's sandwich artist know what toppings you want upfront. When ordering a hot sub, for example, it's best to make any customizations or special requests ahead of time, as you may not see your sandwich artist much after that, according to an employee over at Reddit.
Not knowing what Mike's Way means
If you're an avid Jersey Mike's fan, you're likely rolling your eyes at this tip, but for you newbies out there, this one's important. "Mike's Way" is a term used to describe a certain combination of toppings to be placed on a sub. Ordering a sub "Mike's Way" means you'll get onions, lettuce, tomatoes, olive oil blend, red wine vinegar, and spices, per the Jersey Mike's website.
We've tried subs prepared Mike's Way more times than we care to admit, and believe us when we say it's the perfect assortment of flavors. But what if you don't like tomatoes or want extra onions? That's where the simplicity of using the "Mike's Way" phrase comes in handy. Even if you don't want your sub fixed Mike's Way, you can still use the term to make ordering easier. Saying, "I'll take my sub Mike's Way with no tomato and extra onion" is a heck of a lot easier than listing each individual ingredient. So, if most of the Mike's Way sandwich toppings sound pleasing to you, it might be worth it to give this phrase a try the next time you stop by. It'll make things easier for you and the Jersey Mike's crew.
Not ordering giant-sized subs to share
If you're ordering Jersey Mike's subs for more people than just yourself, it can be helpful to know about the company's giant-sized offerings. According to an email from public relations sent to Foodie, Jersey Mike's "giant" subs are about 14 inches long. And while you may be accustomed to paying no more than $10 or less for an individual sub, you'd be surprised how many people (including us here at The Takeout) are more than willing to spend $17 or more for one of these babies.
So, what gives? Since Jersey Mike's typically slices its giant subs into four segments, you can easily share a sub of this size with friends and family. You can also request how you'd like the sub cut; if you'd like it only cut in half or in thirds, just be sure to mention it before your sandwich artist gets chopping.
Not into sharing? No prob. Ordering a giant sub at Jersey Mike's can still work in your favor if you plan to savor leftovers later. Simply stow away your spare sandwich portions in the fridge to enjoy later. Keep in mind that the combination of olive oil and red wine vinegar on these sandwiches often make for soggier seconds down the road, particularly if left overnight. Just a heads up!
Forgetting that Shore Points are based on size and not cost
It's tempting to think the more you order, the more points you'll rack up when it comes to scoring membership points. But at Jersey Mike's, it doesn't quite work that way. "Shore Points" are points are awarded according to sandwich size rather than sandwich value. At the time of publication, Shore Point cardholders receive 3 points per kids' meal, 4 points per breakfast sandwich (yes, some locations serve breakfast), 4 points for a mini sub, 6 points for a regular, and 12 points for a giant sub. Once you've racked up your points, expect to be able to redeem them for a free sub of varying sizes, depending on how many points you have.
Also, remember that Shore Point cardholders will earn an extra 72 points on their birthday. This'll score you a free regular-sized sub, according to the company's website. Just be sure to sign up for emails, provide your birthday information, and make a purchase of a regular sub, wrap, or bowl (more about these options later) in the 12 months prior to your birthday.
Oh, and one more thing. Though your Jersey Mike's crew member will likely ask if you have a Shore Points card, you'll want to remember to enter your Shore Point information on the screen before your transaction goes through to ensure you receive your card member rewards. It's a lot to remember, but, hey, free food is always worth it.
Going skimpy on the toppings
Some establishments are super generous when it comes to toppings, and Jersey Mike's just so happens to be one of them. Feel free to load up on picks like lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, or cheese because Jersey Mike's isn't charging extra for any of it. We've put this tip to the test several times, asking Jersey Mike's employees to pile on the onions, ever-so-versatile banana peppers, and more, with nothing but tasty results. Even so, you should be aware that this rule doesn't apply to meat; in most cases, extra meat on subs will come at an additional cost.
One more thing we'd like to note about adding extra toppings is that it isn't very easy to do online or through the app. While there are options to add extra meat and cheese, there doesn't appear to be a way to request extra toppings without manually typing your customizations into the "special requests" box, as of the time of publication. This is a minor nuisance but one to be aware of, especially if you like a lot of different toppings piled on high.
Not ordering the kid's meal on a small appetite
This one might get a little embarrassing, and no, you won't rack up many Shore Points doing it, but a kid's meal at Jersey Mike's might be all you need to feel full on a small appetite. For only $5.95 at the time of publication, you can get a kid-sized sub (a little smaller than a mini, from our personal observations) along with water and a cookie. As far as options go, expect to be rather limited, with only a kid's turkey, ham, or salami sub available at our local Jersey Mike's location.
On the plus side, you do at least get to select from your choice of bread, toppings, and sauces, which can really help bulk up your sub, especially given the limitless options you have concerning non-meat toppings. Thus, if you aren't too proud to order a kid's sub in-store (even without any kids in sight), this might just be a Jersey Mike's hack to look into.
Forgetting to take a glance at the online menu before heading in-store
We scouted this tip from a Jersey Mike's employee over on Reddit and were quite surprised. Apparently, there are some items on the online Jersey Mike's menu that you won't see on most store menus. It isn't because these locations can't make the subs but rather because the in-store menus wouldn't be able to fit all the sub options that are actually available.
We headed over to Jersey Mike's website to see if this was true, and sure enough, there appeared to be menu items available online that aren't always listed in store. Some of these include the #1 BLT, #2 Jersey Shore Favorite, #4 The Number Four, and more. Oh, and a heads-up — aside from any previously discontinued Jersey Mike's offerings, there are also some so-called "secret menu" items floating around online might not be recognized at every Jersey Mike's location. So if you ask for a particular sub and your sandwich artist looks at you like you have two-heads, you can't say we didn't warn you.
Not using the app to skip the line
Don't want to stand in a long line full of people? Thankfully, Jersey Mike's has that problem solved for you. Though options vary by location, Jersey Mike's tends to offer patrons more than one way to snag their order. The first is to place your order for in-store pickup online or through the mobile app. Simply build your order and select the store along with the time you'd like to arrive. Depending on the location, you'll likely find your sub already made and sitting on a rack. If not, simply approach the counter and request your order.
Other convenient ways to skip the line when dining at Jersey Mike's is to order curbside or delivery. Jersey Mike's offers both options, although, as usual, you'll need to contact your nearest location to ensure that either is available. In our experience, curbside isn't always listed as an option when ordering via laptop or computer; however, it will sometimes pop up if you use the mobile app — if your location happens to offer it, that is.
When using the mobile app to skip the line, remember that you can manage your account and Shore Points online, as well. There's no need to skip ordering ahead because you fear not being able to earn or redeem points. As of the time of publication, editing your account, redeeming Shore Points, and earning Shore Points are all possible — even without physically entering the store.
Thinking the addition of bacon is complimentary
Unless you are ordering a sub that already includes bacon, the addition of this salty, savory meat is not free. The addition of bacon will cost at least $1.40 extra in our area; however, exactly how much your bacon will cost will depend on the size of the sub. Ordering bacon on a regular at our local Jersey Mike's location will cost an extra $1.95, and adding it on a giant will cost a whopping $3. You'll need to think long and hard if you want bacon, especially on a bigger sub, particularly if the sub already costs over $17 to begin with.
With that said, you crispy bacon fans shouldn't dip out just yet. There are plenty of Jersey Mike's sub options on the menu that already come with the bacon stacked, including our personal favorite, the #9 Club Supreme. In the event that your sub already comes with bacon, don't be surprised if your sandwich artist still asks if you want it; former employees state they do this simply to double-check, not because they're charging you extra. Of course, if you ask for extra, that's on you, but you already knew that, right?
Forgetting that Jersey Mike's has gluten-free bread options
Finding fast food chains that provide gluten-free offerings is no small feat — heck, even Taco Bell french fries don't even pass the gluten-free test. Thankfully, Jersey Mike's offers gluten-free bread for those following a wheat-less diet, and we couldn't be more grateful. We've personally sampled Jersey Mike's gluten-free bread and can attest that it's a decent wheat-less option, as long as you're accustomed to the typical differences between gluten-free bread and traditional bread offerings. Patrons who have never sampled the bread should know that the gluten-free version tends to be on the drier side and more crumbly than typical bread choices but serves as a great base for all of Jersey Mike's delicious meats, cheeses, and toppings.
Also, according to some customers, the chain usually makes a special effort to follow specific protocols to avoid cross-contamination, provided that you let them know that you have an allergy rather than a general gluten-free preference. Of course, cross-contamination is always possible, and precautions may vary, so please be aware of that before choosing to dine at Jersey Mike's.
Neglecting to try Jersey Mike's viral TikTok sandwich
If you've been a die-hard Jersey Mike's fan for a lengthier amount of time, you know how many "viral" trends come and go when it comes to interesting sandwich creations conjured up by the general public. From the "Vinny's Way" order brought to us by TikToker @_bossvin (later affectionately deemed the "20/10" tuna sandwich) to the TikTok famous "Ally's Way" by @allyloru, there have been quite a few deliciously interesting creations circulating around the net we think are worth trying out, especially if you're new to the Jersey Mike's scene.
Hungry for more? One of our favorite TikTok viral Jersey Mike's sandwiches can be described as a Jersey Mike's "hack" that even members of our staff love. While it doesn't have a fancy name, it is essentially a play off of the beloved #9 Club Supreme that includes rosemary parmesan bread, hot cherry pepper relish, banana peppers, and chipotle mayo (this mayo isn't listed as an option when online, by the way — try snagging it in-store, instead). Be sure to complete this order with a bag of Miss Vickie's Jalapeño chips.
Feeling obligated to tip
Jersey Mike's gives its customers the opportunity to tip, but according to several employees, it isn't really expected. Though it's nice to show appreciation, no one will be glaring at you for not giving a dollar or two extra. Even so, employees mention that the tips are still a kind gesture, especially since most of the tips are added up and tacked on to non-salaried employee paychecks — and those tips tend to add up rather quickly.
Look, it's up to you if you tip, and honestly, we think it's usually a good idea, especially if you feel the crew is doing an awesome job. Even so, you shouldn't necessarily feel bad if you don't; as one Jersey Mike's worker on Reddit put it, unless you're making a special request, such as placing an exceptionally large order during the store's busiest hours, whether you tip is totally up to you.
Forgetting Jersey Mike's also offers bowls and wraps
Last but not least, you should know that as of the time of publication, many Jersey Mike's locations serve not only gluten-free bread but offer customers the chance to sample their "subs" in the form of a wrap or a bread-less bowl, as well. This means more options for customers who might have dietary restrictions or simply want something different for the day.
From what we can tell on the Jersey Mike's website, practically any sub can be turned into a bowl or wrap. Simply select the type of "sub" you want and watch your sandwich artist convert it into a bowl or wrap complete with your choice of toppings, sauces, and extras. Be sure not to limit yourself to only cold sub offerings here; hot subs like the Big Kahuna Cheesesteak can also be converted into a bowl or wrap.
Also, it may help to know that in general, you can expect the cost of your bowl or wrap to be the same as a regular-sized sub, though this is subject to change. Additionally, you'll usually receive the same amount of meat on the wrap or in the bowl as you would with a regular sub, according to a thread we've seen on Reddit. Feeling particularly ravenous? Don't be afraid to load your bowl or wrap with extra meat.
Static Media owns and operates The Takeout and Foodie.