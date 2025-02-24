Ordering Mistakes Everyone Makes At Jersey Mike's

If you're ordering Jersey Mike's subs for more people than just yourself, it can be helpful to know about the company's giant-sized offerings. According to an email from public relations sent to Foodie, Jersey Mike's "giant" subs are about 14 inches long. And while you may be accustomed to paying no more than $10 or less for an individual sub, you'd be surprised how many people (including us here at The Takeout) are more than willing to spend $17 or more for one of these babies.

So, what gives? Since Jersey Mike's typically slices its giant subs into four segments, you can easily share a sub of this size with friends and family. You can also request how you'd like the sub cut; if you'd like it only cut in half or in thirds, just be sure to mention it before your sandwich artist gets chopping.

Not into sharing? No prob. Ordering a giant sub at Jersey Mike's can still work in your favor if you plan to savor leftovers later. Simply stow away your spare sandwich portions in the fridge to enjoy later. Keep in mind that the combination of olive oil and red wine vinegar on these sandwiches often make for soggier seconds down the road, particularly if left overnight. Just a heads up!