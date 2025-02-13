Jersey Mike's Menu Hacks You Need To Know

We're here to spread the good news (and the good condiments). If you're someone who regularly orders from Jersey Mike's but has never ventured out of your comfort zone to try new sandwiches there, you've come to the right place. There is a whole subculture dreaming up and engineering the most creatively delicious combinations of Jersey Mike's subs, and you can partake in them, too.

These Jersey Mike's sub hacks have been shared from all corners of the internet. Jersey Mike's employees, customers, and sub super fans have all been willing to share tips and tricks — like putting a new twist on an old menu favorite, mixing up unexpected flavors, introducing new ways to have your sub prepared, and so much more.

Do keep in mind that each Jersey Mike's location is different, so before attempting any of these hacks, it's always a good idea to ask your local store's employees if they're able to acquiesce to your sub demands. If your particular location can't make a special substitution or change the order for you, don't be discouraged. You can always try elsewhere when traveling to a different region.

To get the very best experience when ordering at the sandwich shop, follow along to learn more about these savvy sub hacks. It may even get the wheels turning in your brain to contribute your own ingenious sub invention.