Jersey Mike's Menu Hacks You Need To Know
We're here to spread the good news (and the good condiments). If you're someone who regularly orders from Jersey Mike's but has never ventured out of your comfort zone to try new sandwiches there, you've come to the right place. There is a whole subculture dreaming up and engineering the most creatively delicious combinations of Jersey Mike's subs, and you can partake in them, too.
These Jersey Mike's sub hacks have been shared from all corners of the internet. Jersey Mike's employees, customers, and sub super fans have all been willing to share tips and tricks — like putting a new twist on an old menu favorite, mixing up unexpected flavors, introducing new ways to have your sub prepared, and so much more.
Do keep in mind that each Jersey Mike's location is different, so before attempting any of these hacks, it's always a good idea to ask your local store's employees if they're able to acquiesce to your sub demands. If your particular location can't make a special substitution or change the order for you, don't be discouraged. You can always try elsewhere when traveling to a different region.
To get the very best experience when ordering at the sandwich shop, follow along to learn more about these savvy sub hacks. It may even get the wheels turning in your brain to contribute your own ingenious sub invention.
The Beef Bacon Ranch Cheese Steak hack
The good people over at Jersey Mike's offer up multiple kinds of cheesesteak sandwiches. While many people believe that the proper way to order a Philly cheesesteak is with beef, Jersey Mike's also has chicken-based cheesesteaks on the menu.
One standout chicken cheesesteak sub from Jersey Mike's is undoubtedly the Number 26: the Bacon Ranch Chicken Cheese Steak. Filled with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, white American cheese, and ranch dressing, it hits the spot for anyone who loves the dynamic duo that is bacon and ranch. However, this sub is not currently available with a beef version on the menu. But fear not, beef lovers — if you're not in the mood for poultry but want the toppings of a Bacon Ranch Chicken Cheese Steak, listen up. Simply order the Number 26 and substitute steak for the chicken. Voilà, you have ordered what's called a Beef Bacon Ranch Cheese Steak, with little to no hassle.
A different main protein isn't all there is to this sub hack. If you want to spice it up, add in a complementary sauce like Buffalo or chipotle mayo. While you're at it, you can even throw some onions or jalapeños on there. Really, the sauce and toppings are all up to you. That's the beauty of hacking the menu, isn't it?
The Chicka-Phila-Roni hack
Here's a magic hack you may not have anticipated — you can bring a dearly departed sub back from the dead. It's spooky, but true. If you're unfamiliar with the Chicka-Phila-Roni, it is one of the discontinued Jersey Mike's menu items that are sorely missed.
If you weren't lucky enough to taste this sandwich while it appeared on the menu, here's the breakdown. This late great sub was a grilled-to-order chicken cheese steak dressed with onions, pepperoni, and American cheese.
How can you Frankenstein this monster back to life? All you have to do is order the Number 42 — the Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak, which comes with the same ingredients as the Chicka-Phila-Roni — but add pepperoni, and ask for those spicy meat slices to be grilled before being put on the sub. One thing to consider is that the Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak also comes with chipotle mayo, so if you're not interested in that creamy, smoky addition, you can always ask to hold that condiment.
The California Club hack
You may think there isn't possibly a way to make a delectable Jersey Mike's Club Sub any better than it already is, but this easy California Club hack will make you change your mind. The standard Club Sub comes with turkey, ham, provolone, applewood smoked bacon, and mayonnaise — but to elevate this to Golden State glory, follow this one, simple step: add avocado. Yes, that's really all you have to do.
The catch, however, is that not all Jersey Mike's locations carry avocado. Before you visit a Jersey Mike's location assuming that you can order a California Club, make sure to check first to see if they can accommodate your request. This California Club sub is definitely a hack that depends on one very special ingredient — the avocado — so if your usual location doesn't carry it, this plan might not work out if you plan to eat this sandwich at the restaurant.
But if you can wait a little while before eating, there's nothing stopping you from hacking this hack. You can very well just order your sub to-go, head on home, and add avocado to the sandwich in your kitchen, providing all that California Club deliciousness.
The Surf 'N' Turf hack
The Jersey Mike's Surf 'N' Turf hack is not exactly a combination you may be used to. However, as a satisfying lunch that melds disparate ingredients, it should do the trick, though it may be disagreeable to some. That's fine — not all hacks are equally appetizing to everyone.
For sandwich connoisseurs who are intrigued by the unlikely pairing of tuna fish and roast beef, this hack is pretty straightforward. Place an order for the Number 9, aka the Club Supreme; this consists of roast beef, turkey, Swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and mayonnaise. From there, simply ask to substitute the turkey with tuna.
That takes care of the most essential step for this hack, but your sub can definitely be further customized with additional toppings and spreads. Throw some chopped pepper relish on there to cut through the heaviness of the tuna fish and roast beef with some tang and spice. Another way to further hack this is to add a layer of chips between the meat and fish, providing some separation between the proteins while still allowing you to experience their flavors together.
The Pregnancy hack
You have probably heard about (or experienced) the many food cravings that come along with pregnancy. Unfortunately, many commonly craved foods are not recommended for people who are expecting due to dietary restrictions. For instance, as per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, pregnant people should avoid "hot dogs, deli meats, and luncheon meats — unless they're reheated until steaming hot."
The reasoning behind this restriction is that deli meats could potentially contain listeria. While this bacteria can be dangerous for anyone, the risks of listeriosis are especially severe for pregnant people, including potentially leading to miscarriages, having an infant with a low birth weight, or even causing newborn fatalities.
With those risks in mind, it would seem like Jersey Mike's would be a place pregnant people should steer away from. Thankfully, there's a hack for this cold-cut conundrum. To make deli meat safe to eat, ask your Jersey Mike's employee to put the cold cuts directly on the grill so that they are thoroughly cooked, which should kill any bacteria. This way, there's nothing holding back moms-to-be with a hankering for a Stickball Special, a Club Supreme, or any other Jersey Mike's cold sub variety made with deli meats. Just ask for the meat to be heated up before the sandwich is assembled, and the sub can be enjoyed without a nine-month-long wait.
The High Protein hack
There is a Jersey Mike's High Protein hack going around that's especially helpful for anyone looking to cut out carbs by ordering their sandwich without the bread. First, let's get this detail out of the way — yes, you can order a breadless sub at this sandwich chain, thanks to the well-known Jersey Mike's sub in a tub hack. All it really means is ordering the typical sandwich fixings in a to-go container rather than on bread.
Now that we have the sub tub logistics straight, let's focus on the meat of this hack, which can apply to many sandwich options. For example, when ordering a breadless Number 7 — the Turkey and Provolone sub — the standard order provides just over 30 grams of protein. However, if you customize this sub in a tub by also ordering extra meat and cheese, the meal now contains over 50 grams of protein — and adding dill pickles, hot pepper relish, and honey mustard increases the protein content even more.
The beauty of this hack is that you can truly customize it to your own liking and dietary needs. That's not all, though. To increase the protein content even more, pair the breadless sandwich with an especially protein-rich bag of chips offered by the chain, such as Fritos Chili Cheese or Sun Chips Salsa. This will add extra carbs to your order, but the additional flavor can make that worthwhile.
The Kid's Meal hack
Kid's meals are not for kids. Well, they are ... but they're also for you. Yes, you, a grown adult. While you may be skeptical about a meal that sounds childish, hear this one out. If you're a little low on cash or in search of some lighter fare, the Jersey Mike's Kids Meal is the non-hack hack that you need to dig into.
The kid's-meal sandwiches at Jersey Mike come in a few varieties, and you don't need to be a child to order one. These meals include a kid's-size sub with ham, turkey, or salami. The designated cheese for each of these subs is provolone, but you can always hold the cheese. As for bread, you can choose from white, wheat, or rosemary Parmesan, and you can load it up with a wide range of toppings as well.
While not every Jersey Mike's location offers kid's meals, and the price may vary depending on where you're ordering them, this hack provides you with a small custom-ordered sub, a cookie, and a drink for just a few dollars. So, if your appetite isn't too big but you'd like something more substantial than a snack, this hack may be the one for you.
The Throw It On The Grill hack
This hack is, well, exactly what it sounds like, which essentially means asking for a sandwich to be heated up, even though it is usually designated among the menu's cold subs. A Jersey Shore's Favorite sub? Throw it on the grill! A Tuna Fish sub? Throw it on the grill! The Number Four? Throw it on the grill!
There is an important caveat to this hack. Make sure to ask the Jersey Mike's employee who is prepping your cold sub to grill it before adding any vegetables, if you are planning to top your sandwich with them. That way you can have your bread, meats, and cheeses nicely toasted and melty, while keeping the veggies fresh and crunchy. Unless, of course, you like your vegetable toppings warmed and wilted — in that case, go ahead and ask if the completed sandwich can be grilled for you. It's your sub, after all!
The Giant Sub hack for parties
If you didn't know, Jersey Mike's is in the business of catering. On the catering section of their menu, the chain allows you to choose Subs by the Box, which is an enticing option to order a dozen individually wrapped sandwiches for a group event. However, there is a hack to get the same amount of food provided by the Subs by the Box option for less money.
The trick here is that you can simply purchase four giant-size subs and cut each of them into three sections to produce approximately the same 12-person offering as the Subs by the Box option. You can save about $20 this way, depending on your Jersey Mike's location and if you're ordering toppings that incur extra costs, like bacon or pepperoni. If you want to get exact estimates for your particular order, select your local store on the Jersey Mike's website and tally up the items in your cart to compare prices.
However, there is a benefit to choosing the pricier option. If you're not at a venue that allows you the opportunity to prep the subs to portion out individual sections, you may want to go with the Subs in a Box. That way, there is no mess or hassle when trying to divvy up sandwiches for your group, and everything is neatly wrapped in a way that allows minimal cleanup. There are definitely benefits to both options — the hack here is knowing which choice better suits your needs for the occasion.
The Special Toppings hacks
It's high time sandwich toppings got their moment in the spotlight. For too long they have lived in the shadows of their meaty counterparts, and this hack is here to show everyone what they've been overlooking.
There are two separate hacks regarding toppings that you should try for yourself. The first hack is to ask for your onions to be caramelized on the flat-top grill rather than just having them added raw. This may not seem all that revolutionary, but it certainly opens up a world of possibility to anyone who doesn't want to walk into their after-lunch meeting with oniony breath.
The second hack is to ask for grilled mayo. No, this does not mean literally taking a dollop of mayo and placing it directly onto the grill to fry up. The idea here is that you spread the mayo onto your bread of choice, and then place the bread onto the grill with the mayo side down. If it hasn't crossed your mind to do this, just think of how delectable the bread is when you slather grilled cheese exteriors with flavored mayo.
The Sub Swap hack
What's better than a sub shop with delicious food options to choose from? A sub shop with those food options and a sense of humor, of course.
The Jersey Mike's team is aware of all of the fanfare around the hacks and secret menu items that have permeated the internet. In turn, they decided to suggest a hack of their own: the Sub Swap hack. Hey, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em, right? Sure, this hack is really just a way to get customers to order multiple subs rather than just one (well played, Jersey Mike's), but in reality, the idea itself is totally valid.
Bring a friend (or two, or three) and order different sandwiches off the menu, before sharing halves of your subs amongst each other. For instance, to enjoy flavors of the Surf 'N' Turf hack without blending proteins within a single sandwich, order a Tuna Fish sub while your friend gets the Club Supreme, and swap halves. Or, better yet, ask Jersey Mike's celebrity fan Danny DeVito if he'd be willing to go halfsies.