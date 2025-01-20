The Low Carb Jersey Mike's Hack That Gets You A 'Sub In A Tub'

Though the sandwich chain Jersey Mike's was just purchased by a private equity firm for $8 billion, the company doesn't appear to have any changes in store for the day-to-day operations in its locations. Whether you order your sub Mike's Way, or like to customize your sandwich with lots of add-ons and swaps, Jersey Mike's has an option that will please even the pickiest eater, as long as they like bread, cheese, and sliced-on-premises cold cuts. But there's a menu hack that was recently embraced by the sub chain which opens it up to a whole range of people with dietary restrictions.

The hack? "Sub in a tub," where people who live the low-carb or carb-free lifestyle can order their favorite sandwiches without the bread. Instead, all the cheese, meats, toppings, etc., get placed in a bowl, or tub, so that everyone can enjoy all the flavors of Jersey Mike's without the carbs. Apparently, the chain saw this happening and decided to revive marketing around this hack (strategically close to the new year, too) by submitting for the public a reminder about their sub bowls, which include all the ingredients of any of its subs, chopped up into bite-size pieces (which, like the sandwiches, can also be customized).