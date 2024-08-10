What It Means To Get Your Sub 'Mike's Way' At Jersey Mike's

In recent years, #FoodTok hackers and intrepid fast food adventurers are building on "Mike's Way" and introducing new flavors to their signature Jersey Mike's orders. TikTok user @allyvhenderson went viral in 2023 by taking the Turkey and Provolone sandwich (look for #7 on the menu) and boosting "Mike's Way" by adding mayonnaise, pickles, and cherry pepper relish to the mix, served on rosemary parmesan bread. Change that #7 to a #13, swap 2023's pickle topping for banana peppers, and you'll land on the updated 2024 version from user @allyloru (Does having the name "Ally" somehow grant one Jersey Mike's upgrade powers?).

Meanwhile, on Reddit, user @TpMeNUGGET helpfully outlined all the extra sauces and toppings that may not appear on the Jersey Mike's online menu, including Frank's Red Hot Sauce, blue cheese, and chipotle mayo. They recommend that enterprising customers ask for "grilled mayo," which involves spreading mayonnaise on one half of the sandwich bread and grilling the bread mayo-side down. Patrons also can ask that sandwich meats get "cooked in" any of Jersey Mike's sauces.

Whether you stick with the classic "Mike's Way" or mix it up with even more toppings, Jersey Mike's has a sandwich to suit your cravings. Maybe someday, we'll even find out what Jersey Mike's celebrity pitchman Danny Devito puts on his favorite order.

